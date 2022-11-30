Two Navy ships just got too close for comfort in San Diego Bay

The Navy is investigating what led to 2 service ships almost colliding Tuesday in San Diego Bay.

The purported shut name concerned the guided-missile destroyer Momsen and the dock touchdown ship Harpers Ferry.

Officers didn’t affirm exactly what time the incident occurred Tuesday, however a video of the encounter was posted to Twitter at about 10:30 a.m. Pacific Normal Time by the @SanDiegoWebCam account.

“Warship Hen in San Diego Bay,” the textual content accompanying the video states.

The video reveals Momsen and Harpers Ferry headed straight towards one another earlier than every ship turns left.

The footage additionally seems to incorporate audio of the ship’s crews speaking their strikes.

Whereas the ships had been transiting in reverse instructions “in shut neighborhood” Tuesday, each ships maneuvered to security, in keeping with U.S. third Fleet spokesman Lt. Samuel Boyle.

There have been no accidents or harm to the ships, he stated.