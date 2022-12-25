Two lighthouse keepers for tiny island in San Francisco Bay. Must have ‘high-quality culinary experience’ and a captain’s license.

The East Brother Gentle Station is searching for two new custodians.Jane Tyska/Getty Pictures

Two custodians for a historic lighthouse and resort in San Francisco Bay are being recruited.

The 2-year posting begins in April, pays $140,000 a yr – however two folks should apply collectively.

The profitable candidates’ duties will embody being a ship captain, chef, and present store attendant.

Tech giants may be shedding 1000’s of workers, however there’s one job in northern California nonetheless up for grabs — so long as you might have a companion or buddy to use with.

The East Brother Gentle Station is searching for two folks to turn out to be lighthouse keepers for 2 years on the tiny island simply off Level San Pablo in Richmond.

The joint function pays $140,000 a yr and begins in April – however sure, there are only a few catches.

The buildings have been constructed in 1873.Liz Hafalia/Getty Pictures

One applicant should have a legitimate captain’s license issued by the US Coast Guard. Oh, and should you smoke, have children or pets then do not hassle making use of.

The profitable candidates face working onerous for his or her cash. Lighthouse keepers have to be a jack of all trades on the island that hosts each day trippers and in a single day friends with rooms costing as much as $525 an evening.

You possibly can often end up switching between coast guard, lighthouse operator, cleaner, maid, present store attendant, boat captain, and chef. “Excessive-quality culinary expertise” is required to be in with an opportunity, The Mercury Information reported.

In the meantime, you will even have to deal with no Wifi, patchy mobile reception, and dodgy plumbing.

Tiffany Danse and Tyler Waterson, two former innkeepers, estimate they labored about 80 to 90 hours per week sustaining the island between 2019 and 2021, they instructed the San Francisco Chronicle.

Former innkeepers Tiffany Danse (left) and Tyler Waterson (proper).Liz Hafalia/Getty Pictures

Their common Saturday morning to-do record included: “Brew espresso. Bake contemporary blueberry muffins. Prepare dinner and serve scorching breakfast for 10. Give historic tour and foghorn demonstration. Clear up breakfast dishes and kitchen. Reset eating room. Clear the inn. Begin prepping four-course dinner for 10 extra folks. Run boat service to the mainland. Make beds. Run boat service to the mainland once more,” the Chronicle wrote.

Regardless of the gruelling workload, Danse loved her two years on East Brother.

“You may really feel the house extra out right here. Whenever you’re in the midst of town, the whole lot feels a bit tighter and extra constricted, however out right here it feels extra spacious, which is ironic since you’re on a three-quarter acre rock,” she instructed the Chronicle.

Any “high-quality” cooks and aspiring hoteliers who additionally know somebody with a captain’s license and have a few years to spare can apply right here.

