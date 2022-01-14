Two Lannisters from “Game of Thrones” meet for a new Netflix movie

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Charles Dance, who played Father and Son in the fantasy series, return to working together.

Joe Cole from “Peaky Blinders” is another cast member.

In “Game of Thrones” Charles Dance and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played Tywin and Jaime Lannister – father and son. The two actors are now meeting for the Netflix film “Lost in the Arctic”, which will debut on the streaming platform this year, but there is no specific date yet.

The trailer has already been released. In this drama set in Denmark in the early 20th century, Coster-Waldau plays Ejnar Mikkelsen, a true polar explorer. Your goal is to collect the bodies and records of an ancient expedition that ended in tragedy.

Charles Dance plays a fictional character named Neergaard who Mikkelsen sends to carry out this mission. The aim is to map the area currently known as Greenland. The recordings for this film, directed by Peter Flinth, were demanding, namely because they took place at sub-zero temperatures. The cast also includes Joe Cole and Ed Speleers.

