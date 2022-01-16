Two kids, ages 10 and 7, among the 10 highest paid YouTubers of 2021

Number One accepts challenges like staying buried alive in a coffin for 50 hours or creating your own version of the Squid Game.

The Paul brothers are back on the list.

Two years in a row, the highest-paid YouTuber of the year, according to Forbes magazine, was a child (now 10). Ryan Kaji is a toy critic and has over 31 million followers on his channel. This year, however, it moved up to seventh on the list, being dethroned by MrBeast. Jimmy Donaldson (his real name) was the highest-paid YouTuber of 2021, with over 10 billion views and $50 million in revenue last year.

MrBeast, a 23-year-old young American, creates videos with very high budgets, in which he devotes himself to performing various challenges – also for his followers. Some of the most well-known digital content on his channel has been videos of him spending 50 hours buried alive in a coffin, offering $10,000 to anyone sitting in a snake-covered bathtub, or others showing his own version of “Squid Game” with 400 participants and prize money of 400,000 euros.

Second place on the Forbes list goes no less to youtuber and boxer Jake Paul, who won €39 million last year. The young man has been the target of some controversy related to the boxing world.

His life outside the ring has also been the subject of controversy: Jake was accused of cheating over a course he taught on how to be successful as an influencer. In 2017, a video of Brother Logan Paul (also a Youtuber) filming a corpse in a forest in Japan known to be a suicide site drew negative publicity. His career was hampered and he even said he considered taking his own life. In 2018 he decided to change his life and started boxing training.

Nobody called him for a while. This in the world of sport, because on social media, whatever he did, he had millions of views. Then began the curious journey that brought him back into the Forbes top 10, a spot he hadn’t occupied since precisely 2018.

The list is not based on views but on the earnings each Youtuber can generate from partnerships with brands, sponsorships and merchandise sales. The 10 highest paid YouTubers of 2021 raised a total of 262.6 million euros. Click on the gallery and discover it.