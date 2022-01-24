Two fans attack Universal after this James Bond actress was cut in montage

You may have already seen the movie Yesterday, and you may have noticed that actress Ana de Armas (former James Bond girl), who appears in the credits, does not appear a single second in the film. Well, some were unaware of this and took great offense at not seeing the actress in the film, as you will see.

Information about yesterday’s film

The 2019 film Yesterday stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, a singer-songwriter who becomes the only person on earth who remembers The Beatles after a supernatural event. This is how Malik gains fame by appropriating her songs.

Actress Ana De Armas was originally slated to play Roxane, a young girl introduced to Malik on the set of James Corden’s talk show. Malik was supposed to serenade her by performing George Harrison’s song. But the scenes with the character of Ana de Armas were deleted.

Screenwriter Richard Curtis previously explained on behalf of Cinema Blend that audiences didn’t like the idea of ​​Malik deviating from his primary love interest in the film, played by Lily James. The screenwriter says very precisely:

This cut was very traumatic because Ana de Armas was brilliant in this film. I mean really radiant. You know, right now, some of our favorite scenes from the film matter, but we had to cut them for the good of the whole.

A lawsuit has just been filed against Universal

Two fans filed a federal class action lawsuit on Friday, Jan. 21, alleging they were tricked into praising the 2019 film yesterday because Ana de Armas appeared in the trailer. Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, California, said they paid $3.99 each to rent the film on Amazon Prime before finding out Ana de Armas was dating had been removed from the final version of the film. That’s what our colleagues from Variety report.

The lawsuit accuses Universal of engaging in deceptive marketing and seeks to recover at least $5 million on behalf of affected consumers. The legal process therefore develops:

The plaintiffs are suing because the trailer for Yesterday promised consumers a film starring Ana De Armas, but the plaintiffs did not see Ana De Armas appear. However, consumers received no compensation for their purchase.

A not-so-unexpected complaint

The lawsuit describes Ana de Armas as a “talented, successful and famous actress” and mentions her roles in Blade Runner 2049 or No Time To Die. The complaint in question echoes an earlier complaint about the Film Drive, filed in Michigan in 2011. In that case, the plaintiff alleged that the trailer made the film appear as an “action film and high-speed driving,” etc. She was unprepared for the film’s slow-moving interpersonal drama, which was interspersed with graphic violence.

With regard to the lawsuit against Drive, this was ultimately unsuccessful. It will take some time to find out if the vs. yesterday movie will have a better chance of success. And you, do you understand the reasons for this complaint? We’ll let you answer this question via our comments section and via our poll! Speaking of former Bond girl Legs, if you want to know why Idris Elba could replace Daniel Craig, you can read our previous article on the subject.