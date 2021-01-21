two DLCs for this year, the time and place of the next runaway opus

A new rumor has just surfaced on the internet about Assassin’s Creed discussing Ubisoft’s future plans for its franchise in 2021. We could be eligible for two DLCs this year, and rumor has it about the locations and the time when the next game will take place.

Two DLC planned for 2021?

In fact, the rumor surfaced on the 4Chan forum. First of all, it should be pointed out that this information should be treated with the greatest care.

What we can read there, however, is that two DLCs are planned for Assassin’s Creed this year. The first should be published in March and the second in June.

The anonymous source states that the first DLC is called Wrath of the Druids. This DLC will follow Halfdan’s return to Ireland and his death by the Irish Druids before Eivor allies with the King of Dublin.

The other additional content, Siege of Paris, is expected to be available before E3 in early June. Eivor helps Rollo with the siege and will ally with French nobles to defeat Charles the Fat.

Towards France and Germany in the Middle Ages

Finally, we also learn interesting information about the next installment of Assassin’s Creed. The code-named Assassin’s Creed Champion is expected to be announced at E3 and is slated to take place in France and Germany during the Middle Ages. The title is expected to be released in early 2022.

We remind you, these are just rumors to be taken with a grain of salt. Quite a few fans of the franchise hope that the next Assassin’s Creed will take place in China, Japan or the Aztec period. Another rumor was that the game could be played in India in the 17th century. Even so, we’ll have to wait to find out what Ubisoft has in store for us by formalizing its plans for the franchise soon.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One.