Two Component Adhesives Market : Rising Demand in Automotive & Construction Sectors Supporting Growth | Fact.MR

Since two component adhesives are well-known for their high adhesive strength and heat resistance, they find application in numerous end-use industries, especially automotive and construction. Market players are leveraging the trend of lightweight along with strength in the automobile industry to push sales of innovative two component adhesives market. The report prepared by Fact.MR also discusses how increasing sales of electric vehicles, will, in fact, benefit the progress of the two component adhesives market in the long run.

Two Component Adhesives Market Overview

Two component adhesives are binding substances known for adhesions that are led by chemical reactions. These adhesives are sometimes recognized as reactive adhesives or structural adhesives. Two component adhesives are known for their fast curing, easy process due to their creamy consistency, flawless shine after mechanical polishing, high chemical and wear resistance, and high bonding power even at high temperatures. Owing to this, demand for these adhesives is consistently rising in end-use industries. This is projected to aid the expansion of the two component adhesives market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The Analyst’s Viewpoint

“Light-weighting trends in the automotive, transport, and aerospace sectors are fueling demand for two component adhesives. In APAC, players will experience lucrative opportunities owing to increasing initiatives and investments in industrial expansion by governments.”

Rising Demand in Automotive & Construction Sectors Supporting Growth

In the automotive industry, increasing focus on using lightweight materials such as plastics, composites, and aluminum has risen demand for two component adhesives. These adhesives are employed for meeting the bonding requirements owing to their high chemical resistance, excellent wear resistance, and high bonding power even at high temperatures. Besides the automotive sector, rise in demand from the construction sector is driving the growth of the two component adhesives market. Growth witnessed is attributable to the replacement of conventional binding and adhering methods such as mechanical pins, fastening, and welding with two component adhesives.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Hampering Growth

Manufacturers in the two component adhesives market have stated instability in the prices of raw material. In addition to this, government regulations and the consequent effects on end-use industries are hampering the full-fledged growth potential of the global two component adhesives market.

Two Component Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the two component adhesives market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by resin type, application and key region.

Two Component Adhesives Market by End-use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the two component adhesives market is gaining significantly from the automotive and construction segments. In the automotive segment, growth witnessed is attributable to rising investments in R&D practices by automotive manufacturers and increasing government initiatives. All these factors are leading to the expansion of the automotive sector, thus augmenting demand in the two component adhesives market. Furthermore, with electric vehicles set to roll out, demand is projected to rise significantly.

The Two Component Adhesives market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Two Component Adhesives market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Two Component Adhesives market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Two Component Adhesives market?

What opportunities are available for the Two Component Adhesives market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Two Component Adhesives market?

