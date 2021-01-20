two actors competing, including a Spider-Man, for the prequel to Willy Wonka

Willy Wonka is celebrating his comeback on the screens with a prequel dedicated to him. The film, which will be released in the US in March 2023, will be directed by Paul King at the helm of the first two parts of Paddington. The latter would hesitate between two actors for the role. A release planned 18 years after the film by Tim Burton and the unforgettable Johnny Depp. Will he be able to pay homage to the famous chocolatier and his predecessor?

Two young actors considered

Almost 20 years after the last Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it’s time for eccentric Willy Wonka to make his comeback in a prequel directed by Paul King. Officially scheduled for March 17, 2023 in American theaters, it will look back on the character’s beginnings in his youth. If some actors were expected, the trend has changed. Indeed, an announcement from the Collider site confirms a duel between two popular Hollywood contestants: Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet.

This difficult choice is reminiscent of the 2015 Spider-Man opus. In fact, Marvel had hesitated between the two actors for the role and Tom Holland was named. It could be time for Timothée Chalamet to balance the score. There is no doubt that a lot is at stake here, as this is the successor to Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, whose reputations are well established.

Clear profiles

Although they share some similarities, the two up-and-coming Hollywood stars are easy to find in any of the portrayals of Roald Dahl’s character.

When Timothée Chalamet refers to Johnny Depp’s interpretation, Tom Holland remembers Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka. These elements alone are not enough to determine who is elected. The first thing you need to know is what path this prequel will follow and whether or not it is linked to the previous customizations.

The details of the story are well preserved for the time being. One thing is certain, though: David Heyman, who worked on the Harry Potter films, will be in production. No need to worry a priori. We just have to wait until 2023!