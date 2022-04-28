Twitter “needs to be politically neutral” – said Elon Musk!!

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, says that the site “needs to be politically neutral” in order to regain “public trust.” This means “upsetting the far right and the far left equally.” It’s important to note that people on both sides of the political spectrum have long said that the platform has arbitrary rules when it comes to content.

Republicans in the United States, on the other hand, say that platforms like Elon Musk Twitter and Facebook are more pro-left and block pro-right content. It sounds like Musk wants the platform to be in the middle. People on the left have been attacking him since he bought the SpaceX platform, which is no surprise. But, he said, “I should be clear that the right will probably be a little unhappy, as well.”

“My goal is to maximize the area under the curve of total human happiness, which means the 80% of people in the middle,” he said in a letter. “Twitter DMs should have end-to-end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your message,” Musk said. It is called a “DM” on Twitter when someone sends you a direct message. Previous reports have said that DMs on Twitter can be seen even if a user deletes them.

As well as this screenshot, he also posted a picture of how Trump’s social network, “Truth Social,” was doing better on the App Store than other apps like Twitter or TikTok, which were not. It’s important to note that TikTok has more than one billion users. When he saw his own screenshot, he said that “Truth Social (a terrible name) exists because Elon Musk Twitter blocked free speech.”

When he bought Twitter, the Tesla owner kept saying that the social network needs to support free speech. Now that he owns the social network, he wants to make sure that it does that. It didn’t matter to him that when he said “free speech,” he meant it only in terms of what the law lets him say, though. He also said that Truth Social should have been called “Trumpet,” not “Truth Social.”

Twitter users have been abused because of their actions on the site. Vijaya Gadde, the legal head of Twitter, has been the target of a lot of online hate and abuse because she responded to a tweet about an article that talked about her, which Musk did.

A meme from an episode of Joe Rogan’s show has also been tweeted by Musk, which makes fun of Gadde and makes some people question Twitter’s left-wing bias. Other people have talked about how some Twitter employees have had their identities revealed on the site, and now they’re being targeted with hate speech.

Even though he didn’t say who the executive was, it was enough to get the trolls on Gadde. As of now, only Dick Costolo, a former CEO of Twitter, has said that bullying is not a good way to lead. Musk said, “What are you talking about? What are you talking about?” I’m just saying that Twitter should not be used for politics.

That’s all about Elon Musk Twitter. Stay tuned with us for more updates!!