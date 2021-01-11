Twitter locks down Trump – Democrats seek impeachment | Free press

Washington (dpa) – Prior to impeachment for “inciting riot,” US President-elect Donald Trump lost his main communications platform with a Twitter lock.

The SMS service announced on Friday evening (local time) that Trump’s @ realDonaldTrump account would be permanently blocked. The reason for this is the “risk of further incitement to violence” following the storming of the Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters. Critics accuse the Republican of turning on his supporters. The democrats in the House of Representatives are therefore continuing preparations for a possible impeachment process.

Trump’s term ends January 20 with the swearing-in of Democrat Joe Biden. Twitter has been by far Trump’s most important communication platform. Through his @ realDonaldTrump account, he spoke directly to his more than 88 million followers, sometimes up to ten times a day. The tweets on the account were no longer accessible on Friday evening. Twitter cited two Trump tweets on Friday to justify the new ban, which combined from the company’s point of view, violated the guideline prohibiting the glorification of violence.

Trump made serious allegations against Twitter. In a statement from Trump through White House reporters, it said, “Twitter agents have conspired with the Democrats and the radical left to remove my account from their platform to silence me – and you, the 75 million Great Patriots. who chose me. ”He did not provide any evidence to support his claim. Trump announced that they were negotiating with several other websites and that they were also considering building their own platform.

After blocking his private Twitter account, Trump also shared his statement on the President’s official Twitter account @POTUS (President of the United States) and on his campaign team account @TeamTrump. However, Twitter deleted the tweets on @POTUS and completely blocked @TeamTrump.

The riots in the Capitol, which killed five people, put Trump under enormous pressure shortly before the end of his term. The chairman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced on Friday evening after consultation with her colleagues from the Democratic group: “It is the hope of the MPs that the president will step down immediately.” In the event that this doesn’t happen, they have instructed the Rules Committee to prepare for impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi also called for criminal consequences for Trump over the unrest in the Capitol. “Unfortunately, the executive is a troubled, confused and dangerous president of the United States,” said a pre-published excerpt from an interview on CBS airing Sunday. “And there are only a few days before we can be protected from him. But he did something so serious that he had to be prosecuted. ‘

A motion for impeachment resolution drafted by Democratic MPs provides for a single charge: “incitement to insurrection”. It accuses Trump of turning on supporters at a rally, many of whom stormed the Capitol afterward. The Republican continued efforts to obstruct the certification of the presidential election results.

Trump’s behavior had shown “that he will continue to pose a threat to national security, democracy and the constitution if he is allowed to remain in office,” the draft said. Trump should therefore be removed from office. He should also be banned from future government offices.

Democratic Congressman Diana DeGette announced that it was planned to file the resolution next Monday. In the Democratic House of Representatives, approval to initiate impeachment proceedings is considered certain. However, it would be decided in the United States Senate. It is next to impossible that the Senate proceedings could be concluded before Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris were sworn in on January 20.

The Senate will not meet until January 19 for its next regular session. A memorandum from Mitch McConnell, majority leader in the Republican Senate, circulated by the Washington Post, states that under current rules, proceedings can begin at 1:00 p.m. on January 20 at the earliest – an hour after Biden’s swearing-in and Trump’s departure from the office.

The Democrats in Congress are likely to pursue a different goal with the trial: if Trump is found guilty in the Senate, he could also be banned from holding public federal positions in the future – this would put him in a run for the presidential election. of 2024. But at least 67 out of 100 senators should vote for conviction. For such a two-thirds majority, 17 Republicans should support the future 50 Democrats in the Senate, which is currently unforeseeable. Should that happen, a simple majority would be enough to ban Trump from federal offices in the future.

Lisa Murkowski became the first Republican senator to call for Trump’s resignation on Friday. “I want him to resign,” Murkowski – a Trump party critic – told the Anchorage Daily News of her home state of Alaska. “He’s done enough damage.”

Biden announced not to intervene in a decision to open impeachment proceedings. The decision rests with Congress, he said in Wilmington, Delaware. His job and that of his future government is to urgently take care of the fight against the coronavirus, vaccinations against Covid-19 and economic development. The Democrat also stressed, “I have long thought that President Trump is unfit to hold office.” That was why he decided to go against Trump.

Senate impeachment proceedings could make Biden’s new government much more difficult. The chamber would largely block the proceedings for weeks pending a ruling. But Biden is dependent on the confirmation of his appointed cabinet members and numerous senior government officials by the senators. He is also dependent on the powerful chamber for important legislative projects, for example in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior church representatives in the US backed demands for Trump’s immediate resignation. “The actions and words of President Donald J. Trump have endangered the security of the country and its government agencies by provoking a violent, deadly, incendiary mob attack on the Capitol,” an open letter to the vice president said. by the National Council of Churches. Mike Pence, members of Congress and members of Trump’s cabinet.