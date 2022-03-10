Twitter is now available on Tor – Check the complete news here!!

It was announced by Alec Muffett on Twitter after midnight today that Twitter has moved its website to the Tor (The Onion Router) network. This is good news for people who want to stay safe online.

Previously, Muffet helped organizations like the New York Times and Wikipedia set up services on the Tor network. She has also helped BBC News set up services on the Tor network. Because of his help, Twitter engineers used Tor, too, he says. Twitter has added the Tor network and browser to the list of browsers it supports.

If you use the Tor network, you can get to it at: https://twitter3e4tixl4xyajtrzo62zg5vztmjuricljdp2c5kshju4avyoid.onion.

As a result, the Russian government has blocked access to some websites like Twitter and Facebook. This move by the company comes at the same time.

As long as you were using the Tor network, you could already get to Twitter’s normal website. The new. onion domain is only accessible through the Tor network and a browser. If you want to visit the site, you don’t need to send your traffic through a Tor exit node because it’s now on the Tor network.

This means that both the person who is using the webserver and the person who is using the webserver are being hidden. There is no other way for the user’s traffic to be rerouted through Tor relays before it goes out of the network through an exit node.

There is also less risk of malicious Tor exit nodes, which means that most users can get around national website blocks. To get to the real website or nothing at all, Muffet’s blog says that you must type in the exact. onion address for a site.

If you’ve used the Tor network to go to normal websites, you might have noticed that they often make users go through multiple CAPTCHA codes, and sometimes they don’t work at all, saying, “Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. Please try again.” If you want to try again later, let us know. This is based on how well your exit node is known. Having a service built on Tor helps with this, too.

