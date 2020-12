Twitter invites its subscribers to describe 2020 in one word, the big brands let go!

Saying 2020 was a busy year is a breeze … with 2021 fast approaching, Twitter’s community manager invited its followers to describe 2020 in one word. And the big brands took part!

1 # IBM

Translation: We jump.

2 # Adobe

3 # Call of Duty

Gulag

3rd December 2020

4 # Xiaomi

Reboot

4th December 2020

5 # YouTube

Sign out

3rd December 2020

6 # Windows

CLEAR

3rd December 2020

7 # subway

Long

3rd December 2020

8 # LEGO

Ouch.ud83euddb6 pic.twitter.com/UplfEg2iii

3rd December 2020

9 # Viber

Mute ud83dudd07 pic.twitter.com/VoRrtQPaAf

3rd December 2020

10 # Microsoft Edge

404

3rd December 2020

11 # McDonald’s

grimace

3rd December 2020

12 # Netflix

whyyyyyyyyyyyyy?

3rd December 2020

13 # Messenger

Do not send

4th December 2020

14 # Lexus

E pic.twitter.com/86wso0E4Eb

3rd December 2020

15 # Opera

Crashed

4th December 2020