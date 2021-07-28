Twitter ignites after the blues’ disastrous appearance against Japan (30 tweets)

That is the end of the French Olympic football team, which has just completed one of the worst courses in its history after its 4-0 defeat by Japan on Wednesday, July 28th. Sylvain Ripoli’s men have conceded eleven goals in just three games. This means they have the worst quota since 1908 and are already eliminated from the Olympic Games. As usual, Twitter did not hesitate to tread the disastrous course of the blues.

# 1

The French soccer team at the Olympic Games: #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/p0DG4QOhDt

# 2

We find Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès more likely than Sylvain Ripoll’s play project

# 3

Hiroki Sakai is also happy about a good first half. I’m about to jump to France 4 to see basketball it’s so embarrassing what the French team is offering.

# 4

The Michelin we wanted VS the one we got #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/mOppW5RXMS

# 5

The defense of the French soccer team at every game of these Olympics in # Tokyo2020. #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/JjCiqAoWYY

# 6

The Olympic Games by Paul Bernardoni: #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/Q4lIm9m6uw

# 7

11 – The French team conceded 11 goals in the group stage of these Olympics, with only Fiji in 2016 (23) and Serbia-Montenegro in 2004 (14) underperforming in this phase of the 21st century. This is the worst total number of blues in the Olympics since 1908 (26). Tourists. #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/uXl8fX4NpT

# 8th

The French team led by Sylvain Ripoll during the Olympic Games #FRAJAP #JeuxOlympiques pic.twitter.com/awsAXe51Jr

# 9

You still spend a lot of time trying to figure out reasons why the French football team failed when there is a simple one:

No @ ToulouseFC player was selected. # Tokyo2020 #FRAJAP

# 10

Tigers supporters before Thauvin # FRAJAP matches pic.twitter.com/qj637xwWiu

# 11

Sakai more crucial than Thauvin in this edition of the Olympics.

Can we open a parallel debate?

# 12

The more I see Thauvin, the happier I am to have him in my club.

# 13

How not to speak of S. Ripoll to conjure up the reasons for this double fiasco of hope. Results aside, it’s incredible to be so weak in the game with so little intention. We fall against Mexico and Japan, who have a clear and efficient game plan.

# 14

Even Sakai scores against us, but Ripoll will get a contract extension tomorrow because he has aroused emotions against South Africa

# fifteen

Sakai’s goal. The French team will be eliminated and banned from all international competitions until 2050. #FRAJAP

# 16

Shame. #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/uI4tLwKFFp

# 17

– Damn it … Sakai, this is a crazy thing.

– Yes, it is true that for the month of July it is not very hot …

– Ah? #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/K00ORwcU5h

# 18

The fc tweet you will be watching Thauvin’s performance against Japan like this #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/Sf0Uu23FCc

# 19

Thank you @FabLeveque for putting an end to L1 clubs for not letting their players go. Scandalous. # JO2021 #FRAJAP

# 20

Thauvin is a shitty gamer. #FRAJAP

# 21

Hiroki Sakai has more goals than Florian Thauvin at these Olympics. #JAPFRA

# 22

Waiting 25 years to experience humiliation. A disastrous defense, a nonexistent environment, an attack where only Gignac will have existed. Everything organized by a Ripoll on his bench with his arms crossed. Congratulations to our opponents who played with a real game philosophy # FRAJAP

# 23

3: 0 and red card! Sylvain Ripoll’s Blues subjects to Japanese law before returning to Paris #FRAJAP

The game live https://t.co/eDK3qxJVLg # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sOa3ekcHyo

# 24

I see France against Japan in an Olympic game, it’s a total cleansing. I’ve never had so much hatred of being out of work and being available at 2 p.m. to see this shit

# 25

Let Sakai lead you 2-0 through a goal pic.twitter.com/rddVSgA3Vg

# 26

André-Pierre Gignac and the rest of the French Olympic team. #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/dJ7D0OcbHf

# 27

Hiroki Sakai more decisive than Florian Thauvin at the #Olympic Games, who would have believed him? pic.twitter.com/nQFfXNbdTP

# 28

11 goals conceded in 3 games …

Worse total for France since the 1908 Olympics

(Opta) – #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/UPlGXtT5OT

# 29

which should already be the case for every international team that Lucas Tousart competes

# 30

When I think back to Thauvin’s Welcome to Mexico #FRAJAP pic.twitter.com/odByZZS2PQ

