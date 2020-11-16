Twitter ignites after new anti-Islam remarks from Mila and a video of the famous naked Snapchatter

In January last year, Mila, a teenager, made sultry comments about Islam. A public speech that had earned him death threats from angry internet users. Several months have passed and Mila continues on her way. This weekend, the young woman made headlines again with new unpleasant words. New death threats have been sent to him and an investigation has opened.

In a new video posted on social networks this weekend, Mila, currently under police protection, doesn’t hesitate to insult the Muslim religion again. “And lastly, check out your buddy Allah please because I still haven’t got my fingers in his asshole,” he can be heard singing in a video that quickly went viral. And like his words earlier in the year, death threats followed.

“The lynching that I live is difficult. I receive about thirty threats and hateful messages every minute. The frustrated will never understand that I am more in pain for them and their sect than anything else,” explains the young Iséroise. Faced with these threats and harassment, Marlène Schiappa, the ministerial delegate responsible for citizenship, wanted to help the young woman by sending a report directly to the prosecutor. An action that she published on her Twitter account.

The Vienna public prosecutor’s office has already started an investigation. Entrusted to “the Department of Hate Crimes of the Headquarters for Combating Crimes against Humanity, Genocide, War Crimes and Hate Crimes, and the Research Department of the gendarmerie nationale de Grenoble”, this investigation could lead to new indictments, in a climate already strained by recent acts of terrorism . “Say that I must have received threats against Samuel Pathy (sic) a good thousand times,” said the young woman on her Twitter account.

This weekend, tweeters also had the opportunity to discover the latest promotions from Fares Salvatore. The young man, best known for his videos on Snapchat, has stood out in the last few days with an unusual video in which the videographer turns his penis in front of a young girl. Fares stands on a sofa for more than 30 seconds, penis visible, in hand or not, while the young girl hides her eyes.

For obvious reasons, we can’t share this video with you here. However, the latter is still strongly represented on Twitter for those interested. Behavior that some practicing Muslims did not like. A video that didn’t make Fares shudder. Posted in another video on Snapchat. The Snapchatter laughs.

