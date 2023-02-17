Twitter goes wild as news of Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy starring in Mark Wahlberg movie “The Family Plan” goes viral

YouTuber and Twitch sensations Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy are going viral after posting footage on social media with Mark Wahlberg, because the streamers reveal their roles within the Hollywood star’s upcoming film The Household Plan.

Followers and fellow streamers have been going gaga over the tweets and posts as they flood the feedback with congratulatory replies, memes, and jokes. Each Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy’s posts mixed have gotten over half one million views inside an hour of being posted on Twitter.



Simply wrapped filming The Household Plan I'm in a Mark Wahlberg film!!!

The 100 Thieves co-owner revealed that that they had completed filming their roles within the Simon Cellan Jones-directed motion comedy movie – The Household Plan. The film casts Mark Wahlberg within the lead function together with Michelle Monaghan and is being produced by Apple and Skydance Media. The Household Plan has but to obtain a launch date.

“Crossovers are getting out of hand”: HasanAbi, Fantasy, and streamers react as Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy announce roles in Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming movie

So i'm going to be in a film🧍🏻The Household Plan with Mark Wahlberg… wut

Each Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy are a part of the 100 Thieves esports group and have an enormous following on their respective platforms. The latter is among the foremost FPS streamers on Twitch, with over 2.6 million followers on the platform. In the meantime, the previous’s work as an OG streamer has cemented her repute within the streaming neighborhood, with many dubbing her the Queen of YouTube after she began completely streaming on the platform in early 2020.

Being on-line celebrities with giant communities of loyal followers, information of them starring in a Mark Wahlberg film was fairly an enormous deal. Each their tweets and posts instantly caught the attention of their followers as fellow content material creators began to weigh in on the topic as nicely.

Whereas many congratulated them on their success, some shared witty jokes and memes, equivalent to fellow 100 Thieves member and Apex Legends participant Vaxlon, who joked about it being a crossover:

“These crossovers are getting out of hand”

The official 100 Thieves Twitter account was fairly stunned on the developments and expressed it underneath each posts.

Fellow streamers from Offline TV, Quarterjade, and Sydeo vocally supported their achievements, tweeting:

Twitch’s resident political commentator HasanAbi made a joke praising Valkyrae for having managed to star in a movie with iiTzTimmy, prompting reactions from each the streamers and their followers:

Valorant streamer Felxinja had an identical joke:

Listed here are some extra common reactions from followers and streamers:

Whereas iiTzTimmy joined 100 Thieves comparatively lately, Valkyrae has been part of the group for over 4 years and has been a co-owner since 2021.

Learn extra about her upcoming plans to go to Japan with streamers HasanAbi, Sykkuno, and others.

