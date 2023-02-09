Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert’s Clueless State Of The Union Tweet

Elevate your hand in the event you’re sufficiently old to recollect who was president in 2020, when faculties had been closed down as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was torn aside on Twitter after she appeared to neglect that element in a tweet about President Joe Biden’s State of the Union deal with on Tuesday.

“Hey Joe, YOU CLOSED THEM!” she tweeted, citing a line from Biden’s speech by which he mentioned: “Within the midst of the COVID disaster, when faculties had been closed and we had been shutting down all the pieces, let’s acknowledge how far we got here within the combat in opposition to the pandemic itself.”

A be aware appeared beneath the tweet, declaring that readers had “added context they thought folks would possibly need to know.”

It included hyperlinks to 2 articles: One in regards to the shutdown of Ok-12 faculties within the spring of 2020, when Donald Trump was president, and a second noting that Trump mentioned selections about college closures can be as much as the governors of every state.

Critics didn’t maintain again with “additional context” in retweets and replies:

