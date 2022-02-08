Twitter analysis can predict the “Big Brother” winner

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 8, 2022
0

Twitter analysis can predict the “Big Brother” winner

This is the result of a study by the University of Minho. More than 330,000 tweets were analyzed.

“Big Brother – The Revolution” was reviewed.

User comments on the Twitter social network may be representative of viewer preferences for “Big Brother” competitors. This is the conclusion of a study by the University of Minho, carried out by Cecília Castro, Marta Azevedo and José Pinheiro.

“Researchers concluded that the comments on this social network indicate the most and least valued competitors and that there is a strong correlation between the feeling of what is written on the social network and the result of the program is connected”, can be read on the university’s website.

This study analyzed more than 330,000 tweets related to “Big Brother: The Revolution,” the late 2020 edition of the TVI reality show. with winner Zena to conduct comments associated with positive sentiment,” the research adds.

Last-place participants had “more comments related to negative sentiment.” “This is another indicator of the importance this social network can have in predicting big (and small) public decisions,” the study points out. It is possible to learn more data in a Twitter account created for this purpose.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 8, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Pokémon Sword / Shield: A ban on anyone who does not obey the rules, including the less fortunate

Pokémon Sword / Shield: A ban on anyone who does not obey the rules, including the less fortunate

January 26, 2021
Photo of The band of the future was born on TikTok – coming from the creator of the Spice Girls and Now United

The band of the future was born on TikTok – coming from the creator of the Spice Girls and Now United

January 27, 2022
Photo of Top 15 tweets about Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

Top 15 tweets about Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

March 1, 2021
Photo of Taliban take over key authorities in Afghanistan | free press

Taliban take over key authorities in Afghanistan | free press

August 17, 2021
Back to top button