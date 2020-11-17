Twitch surprises and spoils its best streamers Pokimane, xChocoBars and star centers

With Twitch facing controversy over the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) with many streamers hit by a wave of copyright infringement penalties, the streaming platform is trying to restore its image to that end. Year reserved with a nice surprise for its flagship streamers.

Surprise!

Twitch paid homage to its top streamers in the most beautiful way possible. In fact, the platform’s former streamer, Valkyrae, who is now under contract with YouTube, received a gigantic surprise accompanied by Pokimane, xChocoBars and Starsmitten. A moment immortalized on November 13th on Valkyrae and xChocoBars Twitter accounts.

Jerking surprised the roommate and me today! @pokimanelol @xChocoBars (@starsmitten_ is outside townud83dude2d) pic.twitter.com/zK3efqMBC0

November 13, 2020

Check out what TWITCH did in our back yard ud83dude2du2764ufe0f IM SO IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/oFMESlKyYe

November 13, 2020

Twitch brought tubs for every streamer, filled with goodies, lots of jigglypuff plush toys, and bathrobes with matching slippers. A “cozy” tent full of manicure and pedicure products and a video projector rounded off this wonderful surprise. What an unforgettable evening!