Twitch streamer’s house allegedly gets intruded live on stream, gunshots heard later

A Twitch streamer named MattDamnit reportedly shot an intruder whereas he was livestreaming.

On October 23, a comparatively small streamer with just below 700 followers was seen shifting away from his digital camera to take care of a suspicious noise within the background. Moments later, 4 distinct thudding noises have been heard, which seemed to be similar to gunshots.

This occurred roughly 10 minutes into the livestream. Following the racket, the creator didn’t seem in entrance of the digital camera once more till the previous few seconds of the stream. Your complete broadcast went on for over an hour and a half earlier than abruptly ending.

Warning: Gunshots and violence.

Twitch streamer MattDamnit’s home reportedly intruded mid-stream

MattDamnit was seen taking part in the favored MOBA sport League of Legends on the time of the incident. As said earlier, he was seen abruptly getting up from his chair to watch a suspicious noise coming from a special room in his home. He was heard uttering:

“Get the f**ok out of right here.”

Though viewers have been unable to see any ongoing exercise as a result of digital camera being pointed at a wall, a number of noises have been heard within the background.

A few minutes after the streamer had left his chair, a couple of distinct thudding noises have been heard. The sound was eerily much like that of a gunshot (most likely a pistol).

Following the initials pictures, sirens/alarms have been additionally heard. It’s unclear if the authorities arrived on the scene after the obvious commotion. The content material creator re-appeared for a couple of seconds earlier than switching off his stream. From the appears to be like of it, he seems to be protected and sound.

He later took to his Twitter account to offer an replace on the matter. He posted (tweet protected):

“Man the satan actually do be coming for you when issues begin going nice. F**Ok EM tho”

MattDamnit has not offered any additional updates because the tweet. Neither the intruder’s identification nor his current standing is understood.

Followers react to the Twitch streamer’s alleged residence intrusion

The second was clipped and shared by a number of customers over the web. The video made its solution to the favored subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a whole lot of reactions. Listed here are a few of them:

Twitter customers additionally chimed in to share their reactions. The next are a few of the extra notable tweets:

@Dexerto @MattDamnitTTV Think about how wild it's to your jungler to kind "I feel I killed somebody that attempted to interrupt into my home g2g"

@Dexerto @MattDamnitTTV The truth that the video says Rift Herald defeated precisely after the gun pictures are heard is hilarious 😂 However fr hope Matt is sweet and the intruder gone

Because the whole occasion occurred off-camera, many have additionally raised their doubts in regards to the incident’s authenticity. It stays to be seen if the Twitch streamer will make any additional touch upon the sutuation.



