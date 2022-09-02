Controversial streamer Danyell “TheDanDangler” has as soon as once more been struck with a ban by Twitch. The streamer isn’t any stranger to bans, this being her sixth in complete (regardless that she solely began streaming in 2020). Except for some suspensions for inappropriate apparel on stream, she additionally as soon as acquired a ban over a DMCA declare.

As defined in a Twitter publish, this suspension was for the previous motive. She uploaded a screenshot of the e-mail despatched by Twitch officers that listed the explanation as “Inappropriate Apparel.” Danyell claimed that she had worn the outfit a number of occasions earlier than, however had by no means been penalized. Streamer Bans, the automated bot that experiences on Twitch suspensions, tweeted concerning the incident:

Danyell, a 22-year-old Michigan native and Twitch streamer who was born in 1999, was accepted as a partnered streamer in February 2020. She claims that the nickname “TheDanDangler” she acquired whereas taking part in soccer as a younger woman and the abbreviation of her first identify are the origins of the moniker.

Being her sixth ban, many on Twitter sounded exasperated and joked concerning the platform completely banning her. Twitter consumer @Almighty_Zoro stated:

“AGAIN??? MAKE IT A PERMA!!”

Twitter reacts as TheDanDangler faces fifth ban of the yr

TheDanDangler is well-known for taking part in Name of Responsibility: Warzone, the place she usually queues alone. Moreover, she actively engages in FPS video games like Apex Legends and Valorant.

Her prime most performed recreation on Twitch is Warzone, with a formidable 1,647 hours of streaming time, in keeping with Twitch Tracker. She has even performed with NickMercs.

With a follower rely of 398,299, she can be ranked 724 in the entire world. She was averaging a good 3.7K viewers on her streams when she obtained banned. TheDanDangler gained some traction in January 2022 when she infamously requested Twitch to supply her sick day pay whereas she was banned for 2 days. Between January and September, she was banned thrice.

“What number of possibilities does one get lately”: Twitter reactions

After she obtained banned throughout her current stream, TheDanDangler took to Twitter to voice her points, and her tweets gained lots of traction. She additionally talked about that the ban was for twenty-four hours so she could be again the following day.

As a recognized determine within the streaming group, many individuals had issues to say concerning the ban. Whereas followers thought it was unfair, a considerable group was sad with Twitch’s coverage of serving small bans for infractions that don’t have any impact on the streamer’s conduct:

@thedandangler This now makes 2 of the streamers within the Panda streamhouse which might be banned. You'd suppose being profitable skilled streamers they'd know what's and isn't allowed by their employer

@thedandangler Okay I feel Twitch is beings for sure streamers be suspended/ban. Idk get higher Dandangler you will be fantastic.

@StreamerBans IDK who she is, IDK why she obtained banned however the hashtag SIXTH BAN?!? What number of possibilities does one get lately holy hell

TheDanDangler’s content material has steadily modified and he or she now does a mixture of gaming and Scorching Tub streaming, which is the place the bans principally come from. Regardless of a number of the backlash and on-line trolling, she has remained a vocal critic of Twitch and its inconsistent banning methods. In any case, followers can catch her streams after the ban lifts in a day.

Edited by Siddharth Satish