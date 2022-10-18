Twitch streamer Omie accuses Fedmyster of using shady tactics to promote new gambling website

GTA RP streamer Omie believes former Offline TV member Federico “Fedmyster” Gaytan is being disingenuous about his current playing streams.

In a GTA livestream on October 17, 2022, the Twitch star accused his fellow content material creator of utilizing “pretend cash” whereas promoting his playing web site to followers.

The playing streaming meta on Twitch has been a scorching matter within the final couple of months. The allegations towards Fedmyster come a day earlier than the platform is about to ban slots, roulette, and cube video games that aren’t licensed within the US or different equal jurisdictions.

“I hope he will get uncovered”: Omie goes off on Fedmyster for allegedly faking his connections to crypto-gambling web site

Towards the tip of his livestream, Omie began speaking about crypto playing. He levied some severe accusations towards Fedmyster in an try to reveal what he believed to be clear fraudulent habits.

With out clarifying precisely how he acquired to know in regards to the alleged rip-off, the streamer claimed that Fedmyster had been utilizing pretend cash to advertise his playing web site on stream. He stated:

“I’ve respectable cause to consider that Fedmyster is utilizing pretend cash on his playing web site and is saying that it is a #advert however its not a #advert, it is actually his web site.”

Omie added that the steadiness proven by the Twitch star on his livestream isn’t “uncooked steadiness” and labeled all these concerned as “liars”:

“He says it is uncooked steadiness, and it is not actually uncooked steadiness, and they’re actually liars.”

Timestamp 3:08:32

Apparently, Omie solely knew a lot in regards to the playing web site as a result of he was approached to stream on it.

“They supplied me $3,000 for 20 hours of streaming.”

Omie was fairly agitated when he completed his rant:

“I hope he will get uncovered. There you go, there’s your clip.”

When his viewers began to speak about how his accusations would solely assist Fedmyster get extra views, Omie tore into the streamer, calling him and his playing web site a failure:

“This may get Fed extra views? Bro, tomorrow he cannot stream that shi* anyway. He is gotta cease streaming as soon as he realizes that his playing web site is an utter failure as a result of he cannot get any traction for it as a result of he is an utter failure.”

Earlier than ending his livestream, Omie confirmed his viewers the playing web site to show that no one makes use of it. Noting that there’s no one on its world chat, he stated:

“Look, nobody’s on it. Anyone within the chat? Anybody within the chatbox? Jesus, little dry in right here huh?”

Social media reactions to Omie’s clip

Many individuals on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail have given their opinions on Omie’s feedback. Some began speaking about each the streamers’ controversial pasts in an try and characterize them.

Omie’s feedback have gained numerous traction, as his livestream clip at the moment has greater than 100,000 views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



