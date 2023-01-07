Twitch streamer MissMikkaa has now beaten Elden Ring while playing on PS5 and PC simultaneously

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa has as soon as once more achieved an unattainable feat in Elden Ring, beating the ultimate boss whereas concurrently taking part in two situations of the sport this time round. Utilizing a PS5 controller for one sport, the streamer performed the second occasion with a dance pad on the identical time.

At this level, MissMikkaa has already constructed a repute amongst the Elden Ring neighborhood for finishing distinctive and troublesome challenges. From a number of ‘stage one no summon’ challenges to a devoted dance pad problem, it is clear that she’s established herself within the gaming neighborhood together with her dedication to finishing such absurdly troublesome duties.

Due to her repute, hundreds of viewers watched her beat Radagon and the Elden Beast in two separate video games. When she lastly succeeded, clips of the triumph had been readily shared on-line.

“Godlike gamer strikes once more”: Followers rejoice as Twitch streamer MissMikkaa beats Elden Ring twice utilizing a controller and dance pad on the identical time

Twitch’s resident Elden Ring Problem Grasp has been turning heads for fairly a while together with her distinctive concepts. Her newest ‘Final Problem’ concerned beating FromSoftware’s Sport of the 12 months twice, doing so concurrently with a dance pad on the PC and a controller on the PS5.

Her guidelines had been easy; she should face every enemy in each video games on the identical time, making the boss battles twice as arduous. On prime of that, there’s an added complication of utilizing a dance pad as a controller, however contemplating that she accomplished the dance pad problem again in September, MissMikkaa was definitely as much as the duty. Solely yesterday had she crushed Malenia, arguably the toughest boss within the sport, in her bid to finish the sport concurrently.

Timestamp 5:19:40

Though FromSoftware is already well-known for making historically troublesome video games, including these layers of sophisticated restrictions and utilizing unconventional controllers have earned the streamer fairly a following in latest months.

MissMikka’s Twitch stats since February 2022 (Picture by way of Twitch Tracker)

Twitch Tracker notes that though MissMikkaa has been streaming since 2017, nearly 100K of her 104K followers arrived in 2022, with the bulk displaying up after February when she started taking part in Elden Ring on her livestreams. One in every of her followers shared the clip on r/LivestreamFail, calling her a ‘Godlike gamer’ within the feedback:

Individuals have additionally been protecting monitor of all of the achievements that she’s been incomes, such because the simultaneous All Remembrances run. One Redditor even shared a spreadsheet with a listing of all of the bosses that the streamer has bested.

Listed here are a couple of extra feedback from Reddit the place the clips have been gaining traction.

Along with offering her followers with a few of the most epic moments in Elden Ring, the streamer can also be identified to play video games comparable to God of Battle: Ragnarok, Diablo 2, and different Souls-like video games. Generally, her distinctive gameplay has definitely caught the attention of the gaming neighborhood as she continues to achieve followers on her Twitch channel.



