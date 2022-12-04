Twitch streamer Kristofer Yee says he’s “done with content creation” and explains why

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kristofer Yee has revealed that he shall be leaving content material creation inside a 12 months, on his birthday stream. Identified for his keyboard, PC builds, and NoPixel streams, the streamer at the moment has over 300,000 followers who had been stunned by his announcement.

Whereas many followers had been emotional, a big quantity had been supportive of Kristofer Yee’s resolution to stop Twitch and YouTube and had been fast to share their views on-line.

Nonetheless, earlier than explaining his causes, Yee did point out that his resolution was not set in stone:

“I’m accomplished with content material creation in a 12 months… I’m accomplished in a single 12 months. I do not know if which means, you realize, oh like… I have never promised something, I am not promising something.”

“Generally you simply should stop”: Kristofer Yee opens up about why he would not wish to preserve pursuing content material creation

The YouTuber cum Twitch streamer took to his stream to elaborate on his plans after asserting his want to stop content material creation inside a 12 months, i.e., when he turns 30 on December 2, 2023. He additionally mentioned that the plan, very like his earlier ones, shouldn’t be assured, so followers should not see this as an official resignation or retirement.

“That does not imply, ‘Yeah I am gonna grind actual arduous for one 12 months.’ Id prefer to. I would prefer to say that. I would like to take a seat right here say that, ‘Yeah, I am gonna kill it.’ As a result of each time I’ve made a promise, I believe folks which have been right here, you realize, have PepeLaughed sufficient to know that, ‘Kris mentioned he’ll do it…'”

Kristofer went on to say that whereas he can not make guarantees with regard to his plans, that does not imply there’s nothing within the pipeline. Pointing to items of paper on the wall, the streamer talks about his unimplemented or untouched concepts:

“So there isn’t any guarantees right here. Um, Im not gonna say I dont have any plans, however you realize… I do not know if anyone can see this little factor over right here, no it is not the sub. However, uh… Plans are simply this, they’re simply items of paper that cling up on the wall and do not really quantity on something in case you do not act on it.”

In the identical stream, he ends the dialogue by speaking about how he needs to cease doing issues he would not like:

“That’s the factor I wished to say, as a result of I do know it is a birthday stream and the reward that I wished to present myself was to cease disliking the alternatives that I make on a regular basis. So, comfortable birthday to me. That is what I wished to do. If it finally ends up being, you realize, accomplished. Then we’re accomplished. Generally, you simply should stop.”

Reddit reactions to Kristofer Yee probably quitting in a 12 months

As talked about earlier, followers had been supportive of the streamer in his resolution. Listed below are a few of the reactions to Kristofer Yee’s clips that gained traction on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Kristofer Yee is a largely widespread YouTuber who has collaborated with many well-known esports and streaming personalities. He is a well-liked creator within the customized keyboard neighborhood and has a number of movies about modding preexisting keyboards. As a matter of truth, in a latest YouTube add, Yee even “mounted” Shroud’s keyboard.

