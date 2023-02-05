Twitch streamer Jinnytty gets robbed for the second time during an IRL livestream

On February 4, 2023, in style Twitch streamer Jinnytty hosted the third day of the journey in Chile. Whereas exploring town and interacting together with her viewers, issues took a flip when a biker snatched her cellphone dwell on stream.

After the printed concluded for a couple of minutes, the Twitch streamer returned to her channel and expressed her shock on the scenario. Jinnyttv burst into tears, and her viewers suggested her to contact the police instantly.

“Though I had a lanyard!” – Twitch streamer Jinnyttv talks about getting robbed and will get emotional on livestream

Jinnytty was six hours into her February 4 broadcast when somebody on a blue motorbike snatched her cellphone. The livestream continued for a couple of seconds whereas the cellphone’s digicam captured the biker driving away.

Jinnytty resumed livestreaming about 5 minutes later and was visibly shocked by the scenario. She exclaimed in shock, saying:

“Cellphone… my cellphone is snatched! Though I had lanyard! They only took it off!”

Timestamp: 06:29:25

The Twitch streamer began crying, and several other viewers tried to console her within the Twitch chat. She was curious concerning the whereabouts of her cellphone. She was, nonetheless, unable to take action. She said:

“I can not… I can not discover the place the placement is.”

Jinnytty’s acquaintance joined her a couple of moments later, saying they might discover a resolution. The previous then said that she was helpless when the robber snatched her cellphone and requested viewers if they may see his face:

“There’s nothing; there’s actually nothing I may do. They only ripped it proper from my… you guys noticed the face? Yeah, it was a blue bike. Simply eyes? I do not assume I can do something with that, proper?”

Followers react to the Twitch streamer getting robbed for the second time on livestream

The clip from Jinnytty’s IRL livestream was the preferred put up on r/LivestreamFail, receiving over 3,320 upvotes and greater than 945 fan reactions. In response to Redditor u/mrmcdude, locals warned the streamer a number of occasions “to not maintain her cellphone.”

One other Reddit person, u/zi76, commented, saying that the biker was not “even refined.”

One neighborhood member claimed that the content material creator would not be getting her cellphone again:

Listed here are some extra related fan reactions:

Jinnytty was robbed for the primary time throughout an IRL livestream in Argentina when a person snatched her cellphone whereas she was strolling across the metropolis. Seeing this, the South Korean character started pursuing them and finally recovered the stolen merchandise.



