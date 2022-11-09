Twitch Streamer iiTzTimmy joins esports organization 100 Thieves

Apex Legends and Valorant streamer Timothy “iiTzTimmy” has formally joined the American esports large 100 Thieves. The favored FPS Twitch streamer launched a small cryptic clip on Twitter two days in the past that featured the phrase “Wednesday” close to its finish, hinting at an announcement.

When the day arrived, Timothy declared that he had joined 100 Thieves by posting an image of a shirt from the group. The official Twitter account of the group additionally launched a video announcement that includes a plethora of content material creators equivalent to, Fuslie, Kyedae, and CouRage, welcoming him.

Fellow streamers and gaming personalities congratulate iiTzTimmy on becoming a member of 100 Thieves

As a grasp of FPS video games, it’s no marvel that the lately joined Peter Park welcomed iiTzTimmy by replying to his tweet by calling him a “king.”

Streamers equivalent to Felxinja had been in awe of the announcement video, praising it for its results, and Bobin agreed with the NRG content material creator by calling it “goated.”

Valorant content material creator and former captain of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster, Hiko, welcomed the streamer.

Valkyrae, one of many three co-owners of the org, additionally congratulated him on the transfer.

Different 100 Thieves content material creators {and professional} gamers equivalent to Leslie “Fuslie,” Asuna, Tarik, and others enthusiastically welcomed him to the “fam:”

@iiTzTimmy @100Thieves @higround YESSS LET’S GOOOO 100T TIMMMMMYYY :’) appears like I have been ready for this for YEARS AND IT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED!! WELCOME TO THE 100T FAM 🥳🥳 @iiTzTimmy @100Thieves @higround YESSS LET’S GOOOO 100T TIMMMMMYYY :’) appears like I have been ready for this for YEARS AND IT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED!! WELCOME TO THE 100T FAM 🥳🥳 💯

A plethora of different streamers, gaming personalities, and content material creators from throughout the globe got here out to have fun the event:

iiTzTimmy journey previous to becoming a member of 100 Thieves

iiTzTimmy created his Twitch account means again in 2013 however solely turned a companion of the platform in December 2019 after gaining widespread reputation by enjoying Respawn’s battle royale, Apex Legends. The streamer’s skillful gameplay and the power he dropped at his common streams caught the attention of the gaming group as outstanding content material creators equivalent to Aceu began to take an curiosity in him.

Along with his catchphrase “Constructed totally different,” in addition to a loyal fanbase that regarded him as an aimbot for his technical abilities in most shooters, iiTzTimmy’s would go on to boost the bar by way of streaming video video games. He performed Apex Legends for 55 hours straight to get a contemporary account from Bronze to Predator, which is the very best doable degree, in a single stream.

Since then, he has undertaken a equally wild problem in Riot Video games’ tactical shooter Valorant, climbing from Iron to Radiant in 65 hours.

With over 2.5 million followers on Twitch, iiTzTimmy is a extremely popular streamer recognized for enjoying many FPS video games. TwitchTracker notes that Apex Legends and Valorant are his most streamed titles general, with over 4,000 and a couple of,000 hours spent in every.

He has additionally performed lots of Blizzard’s lately launched Overwatch 2, and followers can catch him on his common channels streaming below the 100 Thieves banner beginning as we speak.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



