Twitch streamer catches massive crowd swarming Kanye West at ComplexCon

Mexican-American IRL streamer Nezst has taken to his Twitch account to file the chaos involving fashionable rapper Kanye West through the lately concluded ComplexCon 2022 pageant in Lengthy Seaside, California.

For these unaware, ComplexCon was a two-day occasion the place main manufacturers, creators, and artists joined fingers to current their artwork and craft to the broader public. The official Advanced web site described the occasion as a mix of a “pageant” and “exhibition.”

Nezst, together with different streamers, captured the second Ye maneuvered his method via the swarm of individuals through the occasion. In line with attendees, it took practically half-hour for the rapper to maneuver out of the conversion middle.

Twitch streamer information Kanye West being caught within the crowd throughout ComplexCon 2022

Twitch streamer Nezst captured the pandemonium prompted as a consequence of Kanye’s obvious unannounced arrival. In line with HuffPost, Ye’s arrival was thought-about to be a “whole shock” by a number of the attendees.

Teena Thach, a TikTok star and content material creator, mentioned:

“It was crowded and he had safety and there have been so many individuals round him, individuals began pushing.”

She additional added:

“He was making an attempt to stroll out, however there was an enormous crowd round the entire time. Then he ultimately went to the exit.”

She additionally shared a tweet revealing that the attendees have been reportedly throwing merchandise on the rapper. She mentioned:

“people was throwing merch at him lmao. it’s going nuts”

Media personnel Shirley Ju additionally shared a clip of Kanye making an attempt to determine a path to exit. She mentioned:

“kanye west might barely stroll round complexcon”

"kanye west might barely stroll round complexcon"

Kanye West was not the one movie star current on the occasion. The official ComplexCon web site launched the lineup previous to the occasion. Michael B. Jordon (actor), Jonathan Majors (actor), Kodak Black (rapper), and Lil Uzi Vert (rapper) have been among the many notable names to function within the lineup.

“Working safety at these conventions should be a nightmare” – Followers react to the Twitch streamer capturing Kanye making an attempt to maneuver out

Followers have expressed their reactions to the favored rapper making a shock entry on the conference. Reacting to the following chaos, Reddit customers shared a number of reactions. The next are a number of the notable ones:

Kanye West has lately confronted the wrath of the cancel tradition. After making some controversial statements thought-about to be anti-Semitic in nature, the rapper was briefly banned from main social media platforms. He has since returned to Twitter.

Kanye West will not be the one notable identify to return to the social media platform. Former US President Donald Trump and controversial web character Andrew Tate have been additionally reinstated.

