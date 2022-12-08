Twitch streamer Castro1021 gets involved in a deadly car crash on livestream, later confirms “everyone is okay”

Outstanding Twitch streamer Edwin “Castro1021” is presently in Qatar to observe the continued FIFA World Cup 2022.

Throughout an IRL livestream on December 8, the content material creator and his pals had been driving after they had been concerned in a lethal automotive crash. This compelled Edwin to abruptly finish the stream.

The ultimate moments of the printed went viral on the web and had been shared on social media platforms reminiscent of Reddit and Twitter.

Castro1021 took to Twitter earlier as we speak to replace the streaming neighborhood and stated that everybody is okay, together with the opposite driver. He expressed his appreciation to the police for his or her immediate response and said:

Everyone seems to be okay together with the other driver. We're all grateful for the police on their rapid response and ensuring everyone seems to be okay. I really like you guys.

The VOD (Video on Demand) for the livestream has since been deleted. An automatic Reddit account (u/LSFMirror) supplied a mirror hyperlink showcasing the incident:

Castro1021 updates the neighborhood following the harrowing automotive crash, followers react

Within the 44-second-long clip, Castro1021 was seen conversing with an affiliate whereas the latter was driving on a seemingly empty freeway. Nevertheless, issues modified when the driving force seen one thing within the side-view mirror and instantly jerked the steering wheel.

It was at that time that one other automotive on Edwin’s left-hand facet started tumbling and crashing, with sparks flying in every single place. The crashing automobile then tumbled immediately in entrance of the one the Twitch streamer was in.

Earlier than the printed ended, the 26-year-old exclaimed:

“Cease, cease, cease, cease! Lower the stream. Lower the stream! Cease, cease, cease! Holy s**t. Holy s**t! Go, go, go!”

Following the automotive accident, Castro1021 shared a optimistic replace on his official Twitter. He said:

Greater than 400 neighborhood members have responded to date, with Kyle Bautista, COO of esports group Complexity, saying:

Co-owner of Worth Errors, Solyman Jami, was glad to listen to Edwin was okay, including that he was “truthfully terrified”:

@Castro1021 I am glad you are good bro, I used to be truthfully terrified ❤️❤️❤️

One Twitter person expressed concern for the streamer’s affiliate Abdullah and commented:

Esports persona and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake “JakeSucky” additionally shared the replace on his Twitter deal with and said:

After being concerned in a loopy automotive accident stay on Twitch, @Castro1021 and everybody else concerned, together with the opposite driver, are secure and unhurt.

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions from Twitter:

@Castro1021 Nice to listen to! Thanks for maintaining us posted @Castro1021 Nice to listen to! Thanks for maintaining us posted

@Castro1021 Sending like to you all, watched the stream and noticed it occur stay and my coronary heart sunk been refreshing Twitter simply to attend for a replace from you because it occurred, glad your all okay and secure sending a lot like to you all @Castro1021 Sending like to you all, watched the stream and noticed it occur stay and my coronary heart sunk been refreshing Twitter simply to attend for a replace from you because it occurred, glad your all okay and secure sending a lot like to you all 💙

🏼 @Castro1021 That crash made my abdomen flip thank god your all okay @Castro1021 That crash made my abdomen flip thank god your all okay 🙏🏼❤️

The dialog thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit acquired greater than 80 fan reactions. Redditor u/PO5IT1VE speculated on what might need brought about the accident:

One other Reddit person u/DICE_PLS_ recalled watching the incident stay on stream and remarked:

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions:

Castro1021 is a well-liked YouTuber and Twitch content material creator, finest referred to as a FIFA participant. He has performed the sports activities sport for greater than hundreds of hours on his channel.

Edwin presently has 3,649,472 followers and averages greater than 16k viewers per stream.



