Twitch streamer amazes the community by beating Elden Ring using only voice commands

Twitch streamer Larxa lately shocked the net group by beating Elden Ring utilizing solely voice instructions. The content material creator started her journey on February 6, 2023 as she was making an attempt to beat the sport utilizing solely her voice.

On February 18, the streamer defeated the sport’s last boss, the Elden Beast, and have become one of many first individuals to beat the FromSofware open-world title utilizing solely voice controls.

A clip that includes her gameplay was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which rapidly grew to become one of many prime posts on the discussion board:

Twitch streamer Larxa celebrates after beating Elden Ring utilizing solely voice instructions

With Elden Ring being out for nearly a 12 months, a number of Twitch and YouTube content material creators have overwhelmed the Soulsborne title in a wide range of distinctive methods.

Previously, MissMikkaa used a Dance Pad and a DualSense controller to beat two cases of the sport, whereas Twitch streamer Ainrun used no weapons and solely kicked enemies on his technique to victory. Larxa is one such content material creator who has wowed the streaming group along with her gameplay abilities. The streamer was eight hours into her February 18 broadcast when she lastly beat Elden Ring.

After instructing her in-game character to carry out a collection of heavy and double assaults, Larxa lastly killed the Elden Beast. She celebrated the event by exclaiming:

“Oh my god! Yeah! I (beat) Elden Ring with my voice! Yay!”

Timestamp: 07:59:40

Followers joined the celebration by showering the content material creator with Twitch Prime subscriptions. After expressing gratitude to the group for his or her help, the Twitch streamer added:

“Yeah! Let’s go! I did not do my NPC (non-playable character) strikes, although.”

Larxa joked about individuals claiming that Elden Ring is not an “accessible” recreation and mentioned:

“Who mentioned this recreation wasn’t accessible, huh? I beat it with my voice!”

Followers react to the Twitch streamer beating Elden Ring with solely voice controls

The video of Larxa lastly beating Elden Ring with voice controls went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and a few of the most related fan reactions had been alongside these strains:

Larxa shared her gameplay on Twitter and here is what the group on the social media platform needed to say:



Larxa is a partnered Twitch streamer who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2017. She presently has 44,631 followers and averages greater than 280 viewers per stream.

Along with taking part in Elden Ring for over 850 hours, Larxa can also be a speedrunner who has performed 619 video games. A few of her most-played titles embrace Sekiro, the Resident Evil collection, Lifeless by Daylight, Little Nightmares II, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, and God of Warfare Ragnarok.



