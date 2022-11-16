Twitch streamer Alinity excitedly shares news about prospective role in upcoming Netflix documentary

In style Simply Chatting streamer Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon has revealed that Netflix just lately contacted her relating to a doable documentary about OnlyFans. She couldn’t comprise her pleasure and spilled the beans through the early minutes of her livestream on November 15, 2022.

Whether or not it’s a mini-series on the FIFA World Cup or a true-crime present about Jeffrey Dahmer, Netflix has produced various in style documentaries.

Throughout her livestream, the Twitch star was in a celebratory temper, calling the information a “enormous deal”:

“I do know, it is enormous, proper? It is enormous.”

“I am scared, nervous, and excited”: Alinity opens up on her apprehensions about Netflix’s OnlyFans documentary

Alinity was fairly captivated with sharing the information together with her viewers, though she thought in any other case earlier than beginning the livestream.

Deciding that she simply has to inform her viewers about her discussions with Netflix, she said:

“F*ck it chat, I do not care. I am simply going to let you know guys. I do not f*cking care. I am simply gonna let you know guys.”

The Colombian streamer stated she couldn’t disclose the small print of the challenge. Nonetheless, she revealed that it was freaking her out:

“I am not gonna say the specifics of it. I am not gonna say the specifics of it. However they contacted me to do a Netflix documentary and I am sort of freaking out… I am sort of freaking out.”

She then proceeded to voice her anxiousness about being in a documentary about OnlyFans:

Yeah, it is an OF factor. So like, I am nervous as a result of… I am nervous as a result of like, there are some people who though they know what I do, are like. You already know what I imply? Like, it is going to be about OnlyFans. And I am like scared, like, yeah.

Timestamp 11:57

As her viewers hyped her up, Alinity said that it was too good a possibility to cross up:

“F*ck, like no matter. I do not care, proper? Properly, they wanna present a few of my content material, yeah. Huh, okay.”

Alinity then defined precisely why she was apprehensive about being a part of the challenge. She revealed that whereas her rapid household is aware of about her occupation, her distant family do not know.

The Twitch star added that breaking the information to her prolonged household by saying that she was in an enormous Netflix manufacturing was one thing she by no means thought she would do.

She stated:

“I am scared, and nervous and excited. Like, if this truly occurs, it is truly enormous, proper? I am simply gonna personal it? Properly, my rapid household is aware of, like my mother and father know, and my brothers and sisters know. However, my prolonged household does not actually know. Does that make sense? So, I am sort of nervous about it.”

Social media reactions

Many followers have reacted to information of Alinity’s potential involvement in a Netflix documentary, posting endearing issues in her chat. Listed below are a few of them:

Chat hyping up the streamer (Picture through alinity/Twitch)

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail additionally had many issues to say concerning the information. Listed below are a few of them:

Alinity has been on Twitch since 2012. Regardless of primarily being a Simply Chatting streamer, she has logged lots of of hours in video games like Apex Legends, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft.






