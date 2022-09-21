Imane “Pokimane” is calling for Twitch to permanently ban gambling streams on the platform following the ItsSliker controversy. The Moroccan-Canadian streamer tweeted:

The streamer urged Twitch to ban gambling streams (Image via Pokimane/Twitter)

Gambling streams and their impact have been a hot topic on Twitch for years. However, attempts to ban it on streams have seen an upsurge, after British streamer ItsSliker admitted to scamming fans and creators for thousands of dollars to fuel his gambling addiction.

Even Twitch’s top creators are demanding the expulsion of the practice from the platform. Notable figureheads of the cause include Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Mizkif, who have publicly urged for its removal.

Twitter left abuzz as Pokimane demands Twitch gambling ban following ItsSliker controversy

On Sunday, September 18, Pokimane took to her official Twitter handle calling for gambling streams to be permanently banned from Twitch. The post comes shortly after one of the platform’s biggest gambling controversies got exposed.

For context, British streamer ItsSliker has been accused of coaxing multiple followers, friends and fellow creators into sending him monetary funds. As per the majority of the claimants, the streamer sent them emotional messages asking for money for a variety of reasons, such as getting locked out of his bank account or paying off urgent debts.

Confessing to everything on a live broadcast, ItsSliker admitted to borrowing money from the aggrieved to fuel his gambling addiction.

Fans react to Pokimane’s tweet

As expected, the tweet instantly went viral, with several fans chiming in to provide their take on the matter. At the time of writing, the tweet has already managed to amass over 305k likes and 4.4k retweets.

The majority of viewers seem to agree with the streamer, with a few discussing the ramifications of a gambling addiction, especially in the younger generation. Some even demanded its suspension from video games and cited instances of personal grief.

Fan’s reaction to the streamer’s tweet (Image via Twitter)

Fans’ reaction to the streamer’s tweet (Image via Twitter)

Notably, this isn’t the first time the streamer has provided her take on gambling streams. She even appeared on fellow creator Mizkif’s channel to berate the practice.

With that being said, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold. The controversy and debates surrounding gambling streams certainly seem to be hitting a boiling point, with Mizkif, HasanAbi and many other high-profile creators getting involved.

