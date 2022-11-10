Twitch Korea plans on removing VODs, Clips, Previous Broadcasts, Uploads, and Highlights, here’s why

On November 9, Twitch Korea shared a weblog publish that detailed all of the adjustments coming to VODs (Video on Demand), clips, earlier broadcasts, uploads, and highlights.

The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform introduced that the South Korean group will now not be capable of watch any Video on Demand content material after December 13, 2022. An excerpt from the weblog publish reads:

“As a primary step, from December 13, 2022, viewers in Korea will now not be capable of watch VOD content material. From the start of 2023, the flexibility to create new VOD content material in Korea can be discontinued. To mirror these adjustments, we’re making the next adjustments to the Twitch Phrases of Service, efficient December 13, 2022.”

Twitch Korea explains why they’re stopping VOD-related content material

The platform supplied a cause for the elimination of this function within the FAQ part, claiming that they’re making “efforts to fulfill the regulatory necessities in Korea”:

“As a part of our service improvement efforts to fulfill the regulatory necessities required in Korea, we’ve got introduced the cessation of viewing and creating VOD content material in Korea. The service associated to VOD content material will not be instantly stopped, and the group can be notified with time in order that streamers can totally put together prematurely.”

Twitch confirmed that clips, previous broadcasts, highlights, and uploaded content material will now not be out there from December 13, 2022 onwards. They really useful that streamers save and obtain all present VOD content material:

“As of December thirteenth, VOD content material (together with clips, earlier broadcasts, highlights and uploaded content material) will now not be out there on Twitch, making it not possible for streamers in Korea to handle VOD content material. Please save and obtain all present VOD content material that you simply need to retain earlier than the change takes impact.”

The platform acknowledged that the service’s discontinuation was unrelated to cost-cutting measures and defined:

“Discontinuation of VOD content material in Korea will not be associated to elevated community charges and prices available in the market. We have beforehand emphasised the significance of complying with Korean legal guidelines, and at the moment, we’re asserting the cessation of VOD content material for Korean viewers in an effort to implement greatest practices to fulfill evolving regulatory requirements.”

Within the last part of the publish, Twitch confirmed that these adjustments will solely have an effect on South Korea, and that no different area can be affected.

Followers react to the platform’s replace

Twitter consumer Zach Bussey shared the information on his Twitter deal with earlier at the moment and the dialog thread attracted greater than 20 fan replies:

A group member known as the elimination of the clips “fairly devastating information,” speculating that the change would hamper cross-platform progress:

@zachbussey In keeping with the article, this additionally contains clips. As somebody who streams right here, that is fairly devastating information and actually hinders cross platform progress. @zachbussey In keeping with the article, this additionally contains clips. As somebody who streams right here, that is fairly devastating information and actually hinders cross platform progress.

One other Twitter consumer known as the information “horrible” and claimed that the service’s elimination would “cripple Korean streamers’ progress”:

@zachbussey Properly that is completely horrible information. It should cripple korean streamers progress, particularly people who do not simply stream to South Korea. From what I perceive the regulation inflicting this alteration would not simply impact twitch both but additionally Youtube. So switching platform will not assist @zachbussey Properly that is completely horrible information. It should cripple korean streamers progress, particularly people who do not simply stream to South Korea. From what I perceive the regulation inflicting this alteration would not simply impact twitch both but additionally Youtube. So switching platform will not assist

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions:

@zachbussey Wait until Twitch realizes how a lot they’re going to save on Bandwidth prices and make the identical transfer right here. @zachbussey Wait until Twitch realizes how a lot they’re going to save on Bandwidth prices and make the identical transfer right here.

@zachbussey This feels ominous. I hope its not an indication of what is coming for the States @zachbussey This feels ominous. I hope its not an indication of what is coming for the States

See also Modern Warfare 2 will not have Ranked Play until 2023 @zachbussey Okay, so in the event that they need to save lots of their content material, they should document they streams similtaneously broadcasting? Or it is simply not out there for folks to look at? Plus, what’s going on with South Korea? I am completely misplaced on this one @zachbussey Okay, so in the event that they need to save lots of their content material, they should document they streams similtaneously broadcasting? Or it is simply not out there for folks to look at?Plus, what’s going on with South Korea? I am completely misplaced on this one

Earlier this yr, the platform introduced that they’d be downgrading the standard of broadcasts to 720p for the South Korean group.

Twitch supplied an evidence for the change, claiming that they require an alternate resolution to proceed offering their companies within the area as working prices rise.



