Twitch found the solution to the hot tub stream controversy

For several weeks now, the Twitch platform has been in a major controversy that divides its users greatly: the hot tub streams. Given the size of the debates, the platform was forced to find a solution. Will it be enough?

A solution that is the subject of debate

Unless you’ve lived in a cave for the past few weeks, you’ve no doubt heard of Hot Tub Streams, this new trend on Twitch. It consists of organizing SPA streams: the influencer is happy to organize a life in a bathing suit / bikini in her swimming pool. One practice leads to much controversy.

In fact, hot tub streams that are not satisfied with offering suggestive content (which goes against the usual policy of using Twitch) could, after some reactions, pose a lot of problems for influencers with content that is more traditional. Their problem would not be their existence so much as their huge popularity, which could explode the phenomenon and make it more and more present on Twitch.

In that regard, influencer Pokimane, a real Twitch star, had very strong comments on this new practice. She stated that she didn’t really want the ban, but feared the hot tub streams would take control of the platform. In addition, the streamer had organized a hot tub that trolled the practice’s defenders.

After the heavy sanction from influencer Amouranth connected to its Whirlpool streams, Twitch finally decided to provide a solution to the problem. In line with their previous statement, the platform will not ban hot tub streams but will offer a special category reserved for them.

In its statement posted on Twitter, the platform claims not to ban hot tub streams, stating that there is a need to distinguish between sexually suggestive content and a sexy influencer / influencer, and that the ban on “sexy” is a problem for some could be influencers who play games with sexually suggestive content (Grand Theft Auto V, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3). However, Twitch recognizes that the presence of Whirlpool streams can affect the sensitivity of some viewers and cause brands to worry. Hence the creation of a new category called “The Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches”.

However, after some reactions on Twitter, the creation of this new category doesn’t seem to completely calm the controversy.

As you can see, the debates are far from over. Does the Twitch platform have to react again or is it easing the controversy on its own? Case to follow.