Twitch bans Jinnytty for the fourth time, this time it’s due to explicit content

Jinnytty, a preferred IRL streamer from Korea, has as soon as once more been banned from Twitch. In response to her, the ban is for se*ually suggestive content material this time round. Whereas the precise interval of the suspension is unclear, it seems to be momentary attributable to going towards the platform’s Phrases and Companies.

The incident was introduced by the automated Twitter bot StreamerBans, which famous that that is the fourth time that the streamer has been banned from Twitch. Her followers have taken to Twitter and different social media websites to criticize the decision, as soon as once more restarting the controversy about Twitch’s inconsistent ban insurance policies.

“Twitch being ridiculous”: Jinnytty protests towards the ban by calling the entire incident laughable

Twitch has repeatedly come beneath fireplace for what many have known as a biased and illogical ban coverage, and plenty of are of the opinion that Jinnytty’s present ban can also be baseless. The streamer herself posted an image of the alleged magic toy, which was the supply of the ban, calling the entire thing ridiculous:

“Bro I obtained banned reason behind this sponge co*ok magic present are u kidding me I am dying laughing legit not even se*ual however Twitch being ridiculous not the primary time 😂”

The tweet could be discovered here. Viewer discretion is suggested because the picture is s*xually suggestive and there’s a likeness to male genitalia.

Whereas the streamer has alleged that the sponge toy had nothing explicitly se*ual about it and that Twitch is being ridiculous, she additionally talked about that this isn’t the primary time that they’ve finished this, in all probability referring to her earlier bans.

Again in 2020 she was suspended from the platform for recklessly driving a scooter, and in August 2022, she was once more banned for crashing whereas driving a scooter.

What has baffled her followers essentially the most is that she wasn’t even streaming on her personal channel. She, together with different streamers similar to FanFan, was doing a chat present on the Crown channel the place she did the magic trick with the stated toy. The Crown channel, nonetheless, remains to be up.

Here’s a clip of the second the place she did the trick. Viewer discretion is suggested because the clip is s*xually suggestive.

Fan reactions to Jinnytty

Followers of the streamer have been outraged that Twitch would ban her for exhibiting a magic trick with a sponge toy, criticizing the platform in no unsure phrases on Twitter:

Jinnytty is fairly fashionable on Twitch for the journey vlogs that she streams reside to an ever-increasing fanbase on the platform. With over 829K followers, the streamer started her profession again in 2017 and has constructed a loyal neighborhood who frequently tune in to look at her.



