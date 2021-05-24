TVI24 will even go away to make way for CNN Portugal – later this year

It is the result of an agreement between the American broadcaster and the Media Capital group that was announced this Monday.

TVI24 was created in 2009.

TVI24 will “evolve” into CNN Portugal later this year, a source from Media Capital group NiT said after it was announced that this local CNN channel would be launched. This is the result of an agreement between the company that owns TVI and the North American company Bahnhof.

In addition, the negotiation process with the responsible bodies now begins so that the position of the new channel in the operator’s network can be defined.

“The channel is programmed and operated by Media Capital under license from CNN, which also provides training, advice and access to content across the CNN portfolio,” Media Capital said in a statement on Monday.

Media Capital emphasizes that the agreement “marks a new chapter in the history of television in Portugal as it represents a partnership with one of the most innovative, influential and prestigious television channels in the world”.

"CNN is a world leader in providing accurate, free, and independent information. The Media Capital group shares these values ​​and regards this agreement and the success of this partnership as extremely relevant to the future of Portuguese audiovisual media, "the group added in a statement.