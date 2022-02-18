TVI guarantees that he didn’t invite José Sócrates to the new “Big Brother Famosos”.

The TV network is preparing a new season of the reality show and there are several names on the table.

There is no scheduled release date yet.

TVI is preparing a new season of “Big Brother Famosos”, which will replace the current one and is scheduled to end at the end of February. After several news reports that José Sócrates was one of the competitors, the TV channel released a statement refusing any invitation to the former Portuguese Prime Minister.

“Following some news broadcast by various media, TVI clarifies that it has never sent José Sócrates a proposal for the former Prime Minister’s participation in the next edition of ‘Big Brother Famosos’. TVI confirms that there is no invitation for this purpose and has not been,” the broadcaster guarantees.

Those already mentioned by various media include former TV presenter Nuno Graciano, and digital influencer and former First Dates competitor Gonçalo Costa. Other public figures who have received invitations include Miguel Cristovinho (Kasha’s colleague at DAMA), the clown Batatinha, the socialite José Castelo Branco, the actress Matilde Breyner and the singer Catarina Padinha (daughter of Pedro Passos Coelho and Fátima Padinha, who recently interviewed NiT).

“Big Brother Famosos” has been the TV audience leader since his return earlier this year. In recent weeks, following the start of the relationship between contestants Bruno de Carvalho and Liliana Almeida, the reality show has been the controversial topic of the moment – numerous viewers and organizations have accused TVI of legitimizing toxic and abusive relationships by showing certain behaviors the former actor, sports president.

