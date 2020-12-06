TVI and SIC cancel Sunday programming due to the death of Sara Carreira

The morning and afternoon schedule for that day has been changed. In social networks, the channels left messages of support to the family.

The usual TVI and SIC Sunday programs will not take place on this day, December 6th, due to the death of Sara Carreira. The two channels left messages on social media to support the family and also checked out changes in the grid that started early in the morning.

“Because of this brutal loss, SIC decided to end the ‘Olhó Baião! ‘Not to guide. and ‘Domingão em Casa’ on December 6th, ”SIC revealed on the Instagram page. Instead, “The Life of Jesus” entered the sewer network that Sunday morning and afternoon.

“TVI is not releasing ‘Somos Portugal’ this Sunday out of respect for the tragic disappearance of Sara Carreira. “Somos Portugal” is a program that celebrates artists and the country, but on a register that is not appropriate for the moment. TVI speaks to the Carreira family, with whom they have historical connections, their feelings, ”said the station’s message, which was accompanied by a black image.

The Sunday afternoon on television will be shot with two films: “O Filho de Deus”, from 3:10 pm; and “A Gaiola Dourada”, from 6.15pm. RTP has not announced any changes to the schedule that day. He left a message on Instagram for the Carreira family.

Sara Carreira died this Saturday, December 5th after a tragic accident on the A1 in Santarém. The car was also followed by Ivo Lucas, who was taken to hospital in serious condition but is already out of danger.