TV Wall Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Samsung, NEC, Panasonic, LG

The complete profile of the worldwide top manufacturers like Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), LG (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Christie (United States), Daktronics (United States), Planar (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Eyevis (Germany) is mentioned such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Supply, Future Strategies, and The Technological Developments that they are making are also included within this TV Wall market report.

Brief Overview on TV Wall:

Tv wall is a multi-monitor setup,in which computer monitors or television lay concrete together contiguously to show one large screen.In this wall the various display technologies used such as LCD panels, LED arrays, PDP tiles, and rear projection screens. Increasing demand of digital signage in the various industries propelling the growth of the market. These walls are found in large public venues, stadiums and control room.

In December 2018, The Company LG Electronics (India) introduced a new product known as curved OLED signage. This signage was made up using 63 custom curved OLED panels and was conceptualized and executed by HS Ad India in collaboration with LG Electronics, LG CNS, and Ambience Group Associates.

In July 2019, Leyard and Planar introduced four new offerings to the company’s PlanarÂ® VM Series line of LCD video wall displays. Featuring the industry’s smallest bezels and a new 49-inch size, the new models broaden the Planar VM Series offering and add state-of-the-art tiled bezel performance.

The Global TV Wall Market segments and Sub-segments are illuminated below:

by Type (LCD, LED, Rear Prejection(DLP), PDP), Application (Entertainment, Stadiums & Playgrounds, Corporate, Healthcare, Education, Transport, Others), Content Category (News, Weather, Sports, Health & Wellness), Screen Size Type (Below 32 Inches, 32 to 52 Inches, More than 52 Inches)

Market Trends:

Launch of Narrow Pixel Pitch LED Display Technology

Market Drivers:

Adoption of Innovative Techniques in Advertising

Growth in Digital Content Worldwide



Market Challenges: Restricted Advertisement Space

Future Opportunities in TV Wall Market: Growth in 3D Video Walls, Increasing Demand of Digital Signage, Increasing Demand from Students & Educators Due to Visualization of Big Data at Full Resolution and Detail

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key stakeholders in the TV Wall Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

