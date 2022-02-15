TV presenter and journalist Artur Albarran dies

He was 69 years old and had been battling cancer for several years. He was one of the biggest figures on Portuguese television.

He fell ill with Covid-19 in August last year.

CNN Portugal announced this Tuesday, February 15, that journalist and presenter Artur Albarran has died. He was 69 years old and had been battling cancer for several years.

In this last phase of life, Albarran had several health problems. He battled leukemia, had a bone marrow transplant, contracted Covid-19 (with severe symptoms) last August and was admitted to São Francisco Xavier Hospital with meningitis three months later.

Artur Albarran has disappeared from the television world since 2001. Prior to that, he had a long career in communications, particularly reporting in wartime environments. Born January 16, 1953, began his professional career with Rádio Clube de Moçambique. He also worked at the BBC.

Artur Albarran founded the “Grande Reportagem” program at RTP in the early 1980s and distinguished himself as special envoy for the Gulf War in early 1991.

Two years later, in 1992, he moved to TVI, where he worked as a presenter. At SIC he directed programs such as “A Cadeira do Poder” (1997), “Imagens Reais” and “Acorrentados” (2001).