Turnover of North America Makeup Palettes market estimated to grow at a modest rate and reach the mark of USD 448.90 Million by 2026

North America Make-up Palettes Market has maintained its growth pace in recent years. Its aggregate revenues are likely to grow at a modest CAGR of 3.65% during the projection period 2020-2026, and touch the level of USD 448.90 million by 2026. Eye-shadow, in a make-up palette, is used to provide hues to the eyes. The full availability of easy-to-use eye-shadow has influenced sales, thereby increasing the make-up palettes market size. The growing demand for natural and organic color cosmetics is expected to have a positive impact on the make-up palettes market in the US. Of late, consumers have become increasingly aware of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals used in color cosmetics. Such awareness improves the demand for natural and organic color make-up palettes across the region.

Daily Use Segment plays a vital role to drive the Make-up Palettes market.

Make-up palettes are used for different purposes by individuals and industries. The key segments, as per its use, include daily use and performing use. The nude eye shadow shades are generally used to embrace a natural make-up for corporate & professional look in daily lives by working women. The entertainment and fashion industry use it for performing purposes. The growing promotional strategies and increasing shift towards the fashion industry are some other factors propelling the demand for performing application sector assuring the market growth.

Sample Copy @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/north-america-make-up-palettes-market-bwc20105/report-sample

Growth drivers

Changing Lifestyles with Emphasis on Use of Natural Ingredients

Improvement in the current lifestyles of the individuals is majorly affecting the cosmetics market. Consumers have now become more conscious regarding the usage of cosmetics in their daily life to step up their style quotient and overall personality. Eye shadow is one of the critical cosmetics segment playing an essential role in enhancing one’s inherent beauty and eyes features. The growing demand for cosmetic products has, in turn, led to the demand for Make-up Palettes market across the North America region.

Rising trend of the use of natural ingredients in Make-up palettes is observed among various manufacturers to cater to the ever-increasing demand for natural or organic Make-up palettes among customers. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the Make-up palettes market are convenience, safety and ease of use of the product. Use of herbal palettes minimizes the chances of any possible side effects of the product, which ultimately increases the usage of Make-up palettes among individuals.

Increasing E-commerce Business with Rising GDP across the Region

The growth has been noticed in the GDP of various economies across several regions worldwide. The constant rise in GDP has improved the living standards of people and has raised the spending capabilities of individuals. Presently, the same is the case with North America, where a rise in GDP is positively affecting the cosmetics market leading to its sustained growth.

Rising disposable income levels of the individuals encourage the purchase of personal luxury goods as well as look-enhancing stuff. Colorful Make-ups — whether in the hues of pastels, jewel tones or anything in between — are trending in the cosmetic sector.

Low-cost, ease of use and ready availability through the growing e-commerce sector are anticipated to boost the market growth. The offers by e-commerce sites also contribute to propelling demand across the region.

Competitive landscape

North America Make-up Palettes market is highly competitive & continually evolving along with the rising demands and expectations of the consumer. The leading players are in this market are L’Oréal SA, THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC., Revlon, Inc., Louis Vuitton SE, COTY INC., Shiseido Company, Limited, ELF Cosmetics, Avon Products, Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills, Morphe LLC and Others.

Recent Development

On Feb 2020: ELF Cosmetics acquires Clean Beauty Company W3LL PEOPLE to Expand Brand Portfolio.- ELF plans to leverage its marketing, customer relationships and operational capabilities to drive the W3LL PEOPLE brand and expects W3LL PEOPLE to contribute approximately $7 million in net sales and $0.01 to its adjusted earnings per share on a fully diluted basis in fiscal 2021.

On 15 Jun 2020: Coca-Cola and Morphe announced The Sparkliest Limited Edition Makeup Collection. It signifies the first-ever investment by the Coca-Cola Company in high-end beauty except for a small make-up collaboration with the Face Shop back in 2018—which was only available in South Korea.

On 29 June 2020: Coty and Kim Kardashian West announce strategic alliance to expand beauty brands globally. Together, Coty and Kardashian West will focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion beyond existing product lines. Kardashian West and her team will lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building on her remarkable global reach capabilities through social media.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada Product/Service Segmentation By Packaging material, By Type, By Application Key Players L’Oréal SA, THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC., Revlon, Inc., Louis Vuitton SE, COTY INC., Shiseido Company, Limited, ELF Cosmetics, Avon Products, Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills, Morphe LLC and Other Prominent Players.

By Packaging Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Others

By Type

Earth Tone

Warm Color

Cold Color

Others

By Application

Daily Use

Performing Use

By Country:

United States

Canada

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the North America Make-Up Palettes market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the North America Make-Up Palettes market into two-country, Unites States and Canada.

To outline, categorize and project the North America Make-Up Palettes market based on the Packaging material, Type, and Application.

To study competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the North America Make-Up Palettes Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

Do not hesitate to consult our analyst prior to purchasing the report at: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/north-america-make-up-palettes-market-bwc20105/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: