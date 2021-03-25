Turnover of India Adblue (Diesel Exhaust Fuel) Market estimated to reach USD 1,234.4 Million by 2027 with a Modest CAGR of 2.8%

The aggregate revenues of India Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue)market reached USD 955 million in 2017, and the figure is projected to touch the level of USD 1,234.4 million by 2027. The market is estimated to grow at 2.8% during 2020-2025. Enhanced infrastructure, accelerated industrialization and improved demand for heavy-duty vehicles are the factors that drive AdBlue market growth. Besides, its low cost of manufacturing and increasing demand to run agricultural equipment such as tractors, pumps and harvesters contribute to its market growth. As AdBlue’s use minimizes emissions of harmful gases, such benefit widens its market opportunities given stringent regulations related to emissions.

Bulk Storage Plays a Vital Role to Drive the Adblue (Diesel Exhaust Fuel) Market

Bulk Storage Tanks segment is the major contributor to the market followed by Container Segment. In Bulk storage tanks segment, Adblue is widely used by businesses that essentially deploy diesel vehicle fleets as an integral part of their operations. One example of this is the transport industry where companies need AdBlue storage on-site to fill in HGVs and LCVs. Nevertheless, with every new version of stringent emission standards, SCR technology with Adblue is being more used by industries such as construction and agriculture, leading to less emission of harmful gases.

Growth drivers

A rise in Adoption of Navigation System across Different End-Users

The stringent carbon emission norms adopted by the government entities and the automotive manufacturers and the increase in the sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are the primary elements driving the growth of the market.

The rapidly growing automotive industry combined with the development of hybrid selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and adoption of SCR technology in passenger vehicles is likely to enhance the demand for fuel-efficient AdBlue lubricant and create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The growing transportation needs to facilitate the movement of goods and growing population has promoted the sales of heavy and medium-duty vehicles, which cause high levels of air pollution. All such existing and new vehicles need to lower carbon emissions as per the regulations and so, are more likely to adopt SCR technology of Adblue.

Low Pollution & Cheap Maintenance

NOx emissions are harmful gases causing severe air pollution and are often condemned for acid rain and a growing greenhouse effect. On the other hand, nitrogen and water are harmless and can be safely discharged into the atmosphere. The focal task of diesel exhaust fluid is to split nitrogen oxide (NOx) gases into nitrogen and water and control harmful releases in climate.

Moreover, the superior design of engines with SCR systems permits less wear and tear on the engine during its useful life. Diesel Exhaust Fuel technology reduces the need for maintenance and the probability of break down. It improves fuel efficiency and engine performance.

Recent Development

On December 18 2019: Renault, the number one European Automotive brand announced a strategic partnership with Castrol India Limited, the country’s leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company. Under this alliance, Castrol India would supply exclusive aftersales engine oil lubricants from January 1 2020.

On January 12 2018: Yara successfully acquired the Urea business of Tata Chemicals at USD 421 Mn. It implied the transfer of all assets and liabilities (working capital) relating to the Babrala plant in Uttar Pradesh. It is the first foreign direct investment in the highly regulated urea sector. With this acquisition, Yara has gained a significant position in the Northern region, with access to a strong network of 650-700 dealers and can provide enhanced crop nutrition solutions to farmers in North India.

By Storage Type

Bulk Storage Tank

Containers

Dispenser

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Construction Machinery

Farm Machinery

Electric Generator

Others

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the India Adblue (Diesel Exhaust Fuel) market size, in terms of value.

To outline, categorize and project the India Adblue (Diesel Exhaust Fuel) market based on storage type and end-user.

To examine competitive developments in categories of storage type vehicles and end-user industry ithin the India Adblue (Diesel Exhaust Fuel) Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

Business Questions Answered by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and which one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

Who are the key players in the market, and what is their share?

What is the strategy adopted by key players, and how does it affect the existing and new players?

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority, and that is why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization as per client’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

Detail Analysis of five additional companies

Additional country analysis

Detailed segment analysis

