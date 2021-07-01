Turnout: Today’s and Forecast top business news about Coatings Resins Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global coatings resins market is divided into different segments on the basis of resin type, technology, application, end user, and regional outlook.

Resin Type

Based on resin type, the global market is categorized into acrylic, polyurethane, alkyd, epoxy, vinyl, and others. Among these, the acrylic sub-segment is expected to dominate the global industry in terms of share during the forecast period. This is majorly because acrylic is most commonly used and it is in high demand as it is waterproof, acts as a protection against stains, and is cost-effective.

Technology

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into water-borne, high solid, solvent-borne, radiation cured, and powder coatings. Among these, the water-borne sub-segment is estimated to account for majority of market share by 2027. This is majorly due to the growing consumption of the water-borne resins by manufacturers of décor and automobiles due to its superior quality and cost-effectiveness.

Application

Based on application, the global market is categorized into architectural, marine, industrial, vehicle refinishes, automotive, and others. Among these, the architectural sub-segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period. The significant growth of the sub-segment can be attributed to increasing demand for residential construction due to growing population across the globe.

End User

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into building & construction, general industrial, packaging, automotive, aerospace, marine, and furniture. Among these, the building & construction sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027, owing to rapid growth in construction activities in developing countries.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the overall market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to account for majority of share in the global coatings resins market over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to rapid growth in construction activities in Asian countries and rising government & foreign investments in the region.

Major Market Players

The key players operating in the global coatings resins industry are Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Hexion Inc, BASF SE, Arkema S.A, The Valspar Co., Nuplex Industries Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Allnex, Bayer AG, and others. These players are applying various business tactics and implementing several strategies to hold a strong position in the global market.

