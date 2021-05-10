Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights – JSC Türkmengaz, PJSC Gazprom, China National Petroleum Corporation, JSC Uzbekneftegas, Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

The Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for Turkmenistan’s oil and gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.59 % during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.”

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153775/turkmenistan-oil-and-gas-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Top Leading Companies of Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market are JSC Türkmengaz, PJSC Gazprom, China National Petroleum Corporation, JSC Uzbekneftegas, Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Midstream Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– In 2018, Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline (TCP) was a proposed pipeline that would transport gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan across the Caspian Sea via an undersea pipeline. The expected capacity of the pipeline is estimated at around 16 billion cubic meters per year. It is expected to be operational by 2024.

– In 2018, Central Asia Center Gas Pipeline was an operating natural gas pipeline. The pipeline runs from the Dauletabad gas field, Turkmenistan to Russia. The pipeline has a length of approximately 4,405 kilometers and a capacity of 90 billion cubic meters per year.

– Production of natural gas increased in the country, by 4.8% from 50.5 Million tonnes oil equivalent, in 2017 to 52.9 Million tonnes oil equivalent, in 2018. Consumption of gas in Turkmenistan increased by 12%, from 21.8 Million tonnes oil equivalent (mtoe), in 2017 to 24.4 mtoe, in 2018. The increase in production is expected to boost the growth in the pipeline infrastructure.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market Size & Analysis (2016 – 2026)

– Market Share Analysis of Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market (%),2016 – 2026

– Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market Share, By Brand

– Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market Share, By Company

– Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2016 – 2026

– Major Companies Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153775/turkmenistan-oil-and-gas-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=namita

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Market:

– What is the size of the Turkmenistan Oil and Gas market during 2016-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Turkmenistan Oil and Gas during the forecast period?

– Which Turkmenistan Oil and Gas provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the Turkmenistan Oil and Gas market? What is the share of these companies in the Turkmenistan Oil and Gas market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.