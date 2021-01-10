Turkish right-wing extremists in Europe under increasing pressure | Free press

Berlin / Istanbul (dpa) – There is rarely so much agreement in the Bundestag. By November 2020, all parliamentary groups are in favor of stopping the Turkish nationalist Ülkücü movement, also known in Germany as the Gray Wolves.

A ban on the far-right group, as the Bundestag wishes, should be pronounced by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). But for now he won’t be able to look into his cards. “The Federal Department of the Interior is not commenting on alleged or actual considerations of bans,” said a spokesman for his home.

An accompanying ban is not easy to enforce anyway, as the movement is not organized as an association and its supporters often deny belonging. There should be about 11,000 followers in Germany, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution writes in its report for 2019. The chairman of the authority, Thomas Haldenwang, recently assured in an interview with the German news agency that we are giving this group must assign. And we also observe the numerous activities of the movement. Her aim is, among other things, to influence politics in Germany in the interest of the Turkish state and to investigate people with Turkish roots who criticize the government in Ankara.

“Right-wing extremists, regardless of nationality, have no place in our parliaments in our free, democratic society,” emphasizes Stephan Thomae, who represents the FDP in the Bundestag’s supervisory body responsible for the secret services. It is therefore important to raise awareness among parties so that they can recognize such trends at an early stage and effectively counteract ‘creeping infiltration’.

The latest report on the protection of the constitution calls the Federation of Turkish Democratic Idealist Associations in Germany (ADÜTDF) the largest Ülkücü umbrella organization. The Union of Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations in Europe (Atib), based in Cologne, also attributes the intelligence service to the movement. The Central Council of Muslims in Germany (ZMD) defends itself against this classification. The Central Council followed the debate in the Bundestag on the mosque association “in connection with the applications for a ban on the so-called gray wolves and the Ülkücü movement” with “great concern”. The Central Council announced in November that the Atib would undergo an objective and fair discussion “despite the baselessness of the allegations”.

The government in Turkey sees no problem in the organized right. With the MHP, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP forms a government alliance, without the ultra-nationalists it would not have a majority in parliament. The ban on the group in France last autumn met with sharp criticism in Ankara. A statement from the State Department said, “There is no movement called the Gray Wolves.” France is acting against an “imaginary formation”. However, this has not stopped Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu in the past from commemorating the founder of the Ülkücü movement, Alparlsan Türkes, via Twitter.

Devlet Bahceli has been chairman of the MHP since 1997. As he led the party to electoral success in 1999, the Turkish Daily News wrote of a “rebirth of the gray wolves”. Supporters like to greet Bahceli with a kiss of hand and cheer him in unison: “Devlet will lead the state”. Especially a video of such a scene became popular. You can hear one of the followers suddenly start imitating a wolf howl. Bahceli strictly calls him to order. In Turkey, the Gray Wolves have been blamed for many attacks and murders on Leftists, Kurds, Armenians, Alevis and other minorities since their founding in 1969. Her trademark is a hand position that imitates the head of a wolf: the index and pinky fingers are off. spread apart and form the ears, the rest of the fingers the muzzle. They often wear dark clothing.

The gray wolves are a threat to the free and democratic basic order, says CDU interior politician Christoph de Vries. “They strive for a greater Turkish empire, follow the Führer principle and do not shy away from violence.” It is good that the Union, the SPD, the FDP and the Greens have asked the interior minister in their joint application to investigate a ban. The House sees no reason to hurry. He says, “Ultimately, an injunction in court should be irreversible and persistent.” So it would be wrong to put pressure on here.