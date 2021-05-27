Turkey writes that the fugitive Mafia boss must be sought | Free press

Supposedly from Dubai, a mob boss is making explosive allegations against prominent members of Turkey’s ruling party, the AKP. Sedat Peker is now under arrest.

Istanbul (AP) – Following serious allegations against the environment of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara prosecutor has ordered the arrest of fugitive Mafia boss Sedat Peker.

The state news agency Anadolu reported Thursday, referring to the prosecutor’s office, in connection with an investigation against Peker in Ankara. The warrant was therefore issued on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Peker has been investigated since 2019 for running a criminal organization. In April, Turkish authorities took action against alleged members of Peker’s gang and also looted his home in Istanbul.

Peker, who is suspected of being in Dubai, has published several videos on YouTube in recent weeks making explosive allegations against members of the Islamic conservative ruling party AKP. It’s about involvement in drug trafficking, corruption and unsolved murders. Peker, who has previously been convicted of, among other things, setting up a criminal organization, has not yet presented any evidence.

The allegations are directed against Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, against the son of former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, a former Interior Minister and against his son, an AKP MP. The victims all dismiss the charges.

Erdogan had been silent about the Peker affair for a long time, although it was attracting larger circles in Turkey. On Wednesday, he finally got behind Soylu and Yildirim, describing the mob boss’s publications, which had been clicked a million times, as an attack on Turkey. The videos had become an increasing problem for the president of late.

Peker once supported Erdogan in the election campaign. So far, he has not made any allegations against the president himself. The videos that Peker launched are seen by many in Turkey as an indication of the domestic power struggle.

