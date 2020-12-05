Turkey tightens up corona measures | Free press

For weeks now, the medical association in Turkey has been calling for stricter rules to contain the pandemic. Now the government has responded. Curfew should reduce the number of cases.

Istanbul (dpa) – Due to corona, national curfews now apply to people in Turkey on weekends. On Saturday and Sunday you can only go out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to do your shopping in the nearest store, according to an order from the Ministry of the Interior.

Other tourists or other travelers are excluded from the curfew. Other rules apply to people under 20 and over 65. You are not allowed to leave the house during curfew. Curfew is in effect until 5:00 AM local time Monday morning. Supermarkets and supermarkets, greengrocers and butchers are allowed to open. Delivery services may also deliver between 10am and 5pm, restaurants and snack bars between 10am and 8pm.

According to the medical association, the corona situation in the country is alarming. Intensive care units in hospitals are overcrowded and health workers are overburdened. The government had only recently started publishing the full number of cases daily. Accordingly, there are currently about 30,000 new cases per day. However, the medical association also doubts these figures and recently estimated at least 50,000 new cases per day.

The revolutionary union of health workers (Dev Sag-Is) told the German news agency that people in the health sector “work under the most difficult conditions” and are not adequately protected from the virus. Some professions are particularly neglected, such as cleaning staff or security personnel in hospitals. Contrary to what the government announces, overtime is partly not or only slightly rewarded,

As of this week, travel restrictions have also applied in Turkey between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays. Persons under the age of 20 and over 65 may only leave the house within a three-hour window on weekdays.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced this week that Turkey had ordered 50 million doses of vaccine from Chinese company Sinovac. The first batch is expected after December 11, when the first vaccinations will start.