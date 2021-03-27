Turkey Floor Covering Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario- Graniser, Anka Toprak Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A S, Bien Seramik, Okur Zemin

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Turkey Floor Covering Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Turkey Floor Covering investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Turkey is also known as one of the largest carpet exporters in the world and have sold their products to around 177 countries during the first half of 2019 and earned nearly USD 1.18 billion through the carpets and other floor covering materials exports.

The Turkey Floor Covering market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Graniser, Anka Toprak Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A S, Bien Seramik, Okur Zemin, Usak Seramik Sanayii A S, Tureks, Karoistanbul, Delta Marble, Turkish Ceramics, Polyflor Ltd Amongst Others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356353/turkey-floor-covering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Market Overview:

The exports are increasing on an annual and monthly basis according to Turkey Exporters Assembly (T_M) Carpet Sector Council and are contributing a major share to the countrys economy. In terms of provinces, the city Gaziantep alone made USD 782 million of the total exports, followed by Istanbul with USD 281 million, Usak with USD 43 million, Bursa with USD 18 million, and Denizli with USD 7 million. The market is primarily driven by the construction activities that are occurring in the country and worldwide followed by the rising industrialization and the rapidly expanding middle class. The spending on non-residential and commercial construction is also contributing a major share to the revenue of the floor covering market. The integration among the different verticals of the industry and the technology is enhancing the production capacity in order to cope with the growing demand and quality standards.

Key Market Trends:

Global Recognition and Demand for Turkish Carpets is Driving the Market

The Turkish carpet industry has great recognition around the world. The superior quality that the carpets hold has made them one of the top producers and exporters and accounts for around a 15% market share in the carpet trade worldwide, ranking second behind China. Turkey’s carpet export trade increased staggeringly over a period. The exports accounted for nearly USD 10 billion over the past five years, of which around USD 2.2 billion worth exports of carpets and other flooring materials were made during 2018. During 2014 – 2017, though the value of carpet exports from Turkey have dropped slightly, later picked up again as of mid of 2017.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356353/turkey-floor-covering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Turkey Floor Covering Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Turkey Floor Covering Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com