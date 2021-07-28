Turkey condemns threat of EU sanctions in Cyprus conflict | free press

Last week, Northern Cyprus announced it would repopulate parts of the deserted coastal town of Varosha. That would be contrary to the UN agreements. The EU threatens sanctions.

Istanbul (AP) – Turkey has strongly condemned the European Union’s threats against the country over the recent escalation of the conflict in Cyprus.

“These and other unrealistic statements, which the Turkish Cypriot people ignore and only reflect the opinion of the Greek side, have neither value nor validity for us,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday evening. “We fully support all decisions by the authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

Cyprus split since 1974

The island has been divided since 1974 after a Greek coup d’état and a Turkish military intervention. To the north is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey. The Republic of Cyprus, which has been a member of the EU since 2004, controls only the south of the island.

Last week, Northern Cyprus announced it would repopulate parts of the deserted coastal town of Varosha, in violation of UN agreements. This move had already been condemned by the UN Security Council. EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell then threatened Ankara on Tuesday with measures on behalf of the 27 member states unless it reverses all actions that violate the UN Security Council resolution.

Countless Attempts at Mediation

For decades, UN representatives have failed to negotiate the partition of Cyprus. Ankara sees no chance of reunification anymore and demands the creation of two independent states. In turn, neither the Greek Cypriots, nor the EU, nor the United Nations want that.