Turbo Trainer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global Turbo Trainer Market is valued approximately USD 391million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Turbo trainer is a fitness equipment that helps users in pedaling a stationary bike indoors. It provides a good substitute for outdoor training, which is effective among users in unfavourable climatic conditions. A few turbo trainers automatically get harder. While other trainers are adjusted manually, normally by using a lever that holds handlebars. Turbo trainers with versatile properties have gained popularity in recent years.Further, due to the rising awareness among people for fitness more and more people are opting for turbo trainers for indoor fitness training. Also, rising number of cycling enthusiasts is gaining demand for turbo trainers. Furthermore, The increasing popularity of fitness equipment in commercial spaces such as institutions, businesses, residential parks, gymnasium centers, and sports training centers will drive the market for turbo trainers. .The rising popularity of turbo trainers in fitness training programs and its ability to perform with multi-functional systems is also likely to accelerate the demand in the near future.For Instance: The World Health Organization reports a 20% to 30% increase in the risk of death for people who are not sufficiently active. One of the leading risk factors for an increase in global mortality, according to the physical activity facts gathered by the WHO, is a lack of physical activity. Due to this people are becoming more health conscious this will lead to the rise in market for turbo trainers.However, high manufacturing costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Due to the growing urbanization and fitness concerns among people the demand for turbo trainer is likely to grow contributing to the growth of turbo trainers market.
The regional analysis of global Turbo Trainer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.Asia Pacificis the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising participation of cyclists in professional indoor training. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such asrising awareness for fitness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Turbo Trainer Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Technogym
Precor
Elite
Tacx
Kinetic
Minoura
Schwinn
CycleOps
Sunlite
Cycle Products
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Wheel-on Turbo Trainer
Direct Drive Turbo Trainer
By End User:
Personal
Commercial
By Distribution Channel;
Online
Offline
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Turbo Trainer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors