Turbo Expanders Market Segmentation, Industry Size and Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Turbo Expanders Market 2020 research report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period).

Turbo-expanders are increasingly used for industrial applications such as low-temperature process requirements and liquefaction. Further, turbo-expanders also help in the processes including extraction of natural-gas liquids and ethane from natural gas. The rise in the food processing industry across the world demands installations of large refrigeration systems at the manufacturing as well as distribution plants. Industrial refrigeration systems today are being used in a plethora of industries today that include food processing, chemicals industry, fishing & meat packing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, process industry, and the oil & gas industry.

Some of the key players in this market include

1. ACD LLC

2. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

3. Atlas Copco, Inc.

4. Baker Hughes

5. Cryostar

6. Elliott Group

7. Honeywell International, Inc.

8. R&D Dynamics Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. PJSG “Turbogaz”

All these industries have significant contributions to drive the turbo expanders market. The installations of turbo-expanders along with the refrigerators enable an increase in the energy efficiencies significantly and thereby mandate their integrations. Refrigeration is vital for reducing post-harvest and post-slaughtering losses and in the preservation of food products. As refrigeration maintains food safety, nutritional and organoleptic qualities, it has become fundamental for the food processing industry.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

