“Tunnelblick” – trial of Waldkraiburg attacks | Free press

Waldkraiburg / Munich (dpa) – What would have happened, Chairman Jochen Bösl asks the defendant, had he not been arrested in May 2020? “Then a lot can happen,” replies the 26-year-old.

The trial against terrorist attacks on Turkish companies in Waldkraiburg in Upper Bavaria began on Tuesday before the State Security Senate of the Munich Higher Regional Court – with a far-reaching confession from the defendant.

“Everything she’s read is true,” the German of Kurdish descent says after a representative from the federal prosecutor’s office reads the allegations – and is emphatically remorseful. He had watched propaganda videos of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization for years and as a result “unconsciously radicalized,” he says. “I deeply regret the actions. That was such a tunnel vision. While he was in custody, he “cleared up his head” and found “that the world is colorful, and that it is not all about slaughter and fighting.”

The federal prosecutor’s office has accused the man of several attacks on Turkish stores in multicultural, Upper Bavarian Waldkraiburg in the past year. He is said to have joined the IS and developed a hatred for the political leadership in Turkey. The charges included attempted murder in 31 cases, serious arson and preparation of a serious act of violence that could endanger the state.

He was caught last year after a mysterious series of attacks. In Waldkraiburg, just under an hour’s drive east of Munich, shops and restaurants of Turkish-born owners were attacked with a smelly liquid over several nights in April and May 2020, a store in an apartment building burned down, 26 people who were in the house at the time of the crime, he endangered. In court he claims to have previously bought a green pill from a drug dealer in the Stachus in Munich that caused him to see flames. That gave him the idea to start the fire in the store.

His arrest on May 8, 2020 may have prevented further action. When the police attacked, he was carrying pipe bombs and kilos of explosives, which he had previously stored in his car in an underground car park in Garching an der Alz for a long time. “I didn’t know what to do with all that stuff.”

He then also admits in court that he had planned completely different acts: attacks on various mosques of the Islamic Association Ditib, the Turkish consulate-general in Munich and the Ditib Central Mosque in Cologne. He has developed a hatred for Turks, says the defendant, who himself had Turkish citizenship before accepting German. “I’ve heard for years: the Turks are like this, the Turks are like this – and then I got emotionally formed,” he says. So Turks have become his enemy – even his own parents: “I forgot myself in the madness, in the state.”

But he never wanted to harm people, he says now – only to indicate that he already had his weapon with him to attack Turkish imams. He talks about calls for violence by Islamic hate preachers on YouTube, about decapitation videos: “I watched something like this for years and I lost my overview for life,” he says, who also carries out his actions out of frustration after a failed Islamic marriage. There are no lenders for his planned actions, and he has not informed anyone about it, he says – although he had said something completely different to the police.

However, he admits that he was looking for Islamists near the “El Salam” mosque, which was listed by the Bavarian Constitutional Protection Office as a meeting place for Salafists, who would help him get to Syria. . He also met a well-known Islamist in Hamburg. But that was just ‘a meeting between friends’, the 26-year-old said in court.

The defense justifies the contradictions in the testimony with the accused’s mental illness. “We do not assume that we are not responsible, but we assume that we are less responsible,” said his lawyer Christian Gerber. The reason is “mental illness” of his client. At the outset of the trial, the court also pointed out that the suspect may have a mental illness and that he would be placed in a clinic. The 26-year-old speaks of years of drug use.

Extremism experts see a new direction in the attacks: for the first time, a suspected supporter of the terrorist militia IS has targeted Turkish targets in Europe. The background could be the faster pace of the Turkish government against IS.

However, the young man repeatedly emphasizes that he is distancing himself from what he has believed for ten years: “I even renounce them, although it is probably too late”, he says and promises “that he will never accept anything again”: “I remain just mothers son and stay with my family. »